VIOLENT NIGHT: Tommy Wirkola And David Harbour's Christmas Actioner Streaming on Peacock January 20th

Peacock has announced Universal Pictures’ Violent Night will stream exclusively on Peacock starting this Friday January 20th.

The violent Christmas action movie, directed by Dead Snow and The Trip's Tommy Wirkola and produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick's 87North, hit cinemas just in time for the holidays last year.

On an event-free morning, afternoon, or possibly evening, longtime friends, high-school classmates, and screenwriting partners Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog I and II) turned to each other and simultaneously said: “What if Die Hard … but with a psycho Santa stepping in for Bruce Willis’ everyman cop, John McLane?”

Understand this, Violent Night is not high art. However, if you're looking for something moderately fun and splendidly violent to offset your tummies full of hot cocoa and holiday cheers then something like Violent NIght could be the palate cleanser you need each year.

After you've watched the first two Die Hard films that is. Mel closed off his review with this...

Others in the audience, of course, won’t care, taking delight in a rage-filled psychopath in a Santa Claus who is finding a refreshed purpose in life by letting his inner Berserker come out and play, crush some skulls, and call it a Christmas Eve.

We've included the trailer down below.