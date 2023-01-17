VIOLENT NIGHT: Tommy Wirkola And David Harbour's Christmas Actioner Streaming on Peacock January 20th
Peacock has announced Universal Pictures’ Violent Night will stream exclusively on Peacock starting this Friday January 20th.
The violent Christmas action movie, directed by Dead Snow and The Trip's Tommy Wirkola and produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick's 87North, hit cinemas just in time for the holidays last year.
Our own Mel took Violent Night to task cause It's A Wonderful Life it ain't.
On an event-free morning, afternoon, or possibly evening, longtime friends, high-school classmates, and screenwriting partners Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog I and II) turned to each other and simultaneously said: “What if Die Hard … but with a psycho Santa stepping in for Bruce Willis’ everyman cop, John McLane?”
Understand this, Violent Night is not high art. However, if you're looking for something moderately fun and splendidly violent to offset your tummies full of hot cocoa and holiday cheers then something like Violent NIght could be the palate cleanser you need each year.
After you've watched the first two Die Hard films that is. Mel closed off his review with this...
Others in the audience, of course, won’t care, taking delight in a rage-filled psychopath in a Santa Claus who is finding a refreshed purpose in life by letting his inner Berserker come out and play, crush some skulls, and call it a Christmas Eve.
We've included the trailer down below.
To hell with “all is calm.”From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve taking everyone hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant. Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.The film also stars Emmy® Award winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise).Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog). The film’s executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.