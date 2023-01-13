UNICORN WARS Trailer: Teddy Bears And Unicorns Fight to The Death!

The distributor, GKIDS, sent out a new trailer today. It definitely gives the sense of technicolor splendor and animated horror as pitch battles occur between teddy bears and unicorns.

Unicorns Wars is not, we repeat not, for young kids.

It has fucking WAR in the title!

It’s Bambi meets Apocalypse Now in this provocative and strangely beautiful horror comedy from acclaimed filmmaker and illustrator Alberto Vazquez (Birdboy: The Forgotten Children), who uses its outrageous candy-colored premise to explore religious zealotry, the tortured legacies of military fascism, and the depths of the soul.

For ages, teddy bears have been locked in an ancestral war against their sworn enemy, the unicorns, with the promise that victory will complete the prophecy and usher in a new era. Aggressive, confident teddy bear Bluet and his sensitive, withdrawn brother Tubby could not be more different. As the rigors and humiliation of teddy bear bootcamp turn to the psychedelic horrors of a combat tour in the Magic Forest, their complicated history and increasingly strained relationship will come to determine the fate of the entire war.

GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced today it will release UNICORN WARS, the latest genre-bending animated feature for adults from Goya and Annecy Cristal-winning director Alberto Vásquez (Birdboy: The Forgotten Children) starting March 10, 2023. The technicolor feature will be released theatrically in select markets nationwide, and will also be available on demand from March 10, 2023.

The technicolor horror-comedy featured in competition at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, and was an official selection at BFI London, Animation is Film, and Fantastic Fest. UNICORN WARS marks the next collaboration between GKIDS and Alberto Vázquez, following GKIDS’ local distribution of the Goya Award-winning feature Birdboy: The Forgotten Children and short film Decorado.