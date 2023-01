UNICORN WARS Trailer: Teddy Bears And Unicorns Fight to The Death!

Unicorn Wars, the ultra-violent animated feature film for adults will be released theatrically and available for digital on March 10th, nearly five years to the day since we first mentioned it on our pages Alberto Vázquez's, the ultra-violent animated feature film for adults will be released theatrically and available for digital on March 10th, nearly five years to the day since we first mentioned it on our pages here at ScreenAnarchy.

The distributor, GKIDS, sent out a new trailer today. It definitely gives the sense of technicolor splendor and animated horror as pitch battles occur between teddy bears and unicorns.

Unicorns Wars is not, we repeat not, for young kids.

It has fucking WAR in the title!