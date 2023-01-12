THE UNSETTLING: Official Trailer Premiere For Horror Indie to be Released by Dark Sky Films

Dark Sky Films will release of The Unsettling to theaters and VOD/digital on February 10th. The horror thriller was written and directed by Harry Owens. It was an official selection of festivals like Chatanooga and New York City Horror Film Festival. The trailer premiered today with this annoncement. Check it out below.

Abena and Kwame, a Ghanaian couple, are struggling to recover from a devastating tragedy. They travel to Los Angeles for a vacation that they hope will help them find their way back to one another. Instead, during an awkward dinner with estranged friends, Vivian and Anthony, Abena is increasingly terrorized by an evil possessing the house. The house that was meant to provide refuge slowly stalks her, consuming her sorrow and trapping her in a nightmare. As her terror grows, it ultimately engulfs all four with horrifying consequences.

The Unsettling stars Zephani Idoko, Bambadjan Bamba, Libby Munro, Benedikt Sebastian, Chloë Caro, and Rojawn Khoshnam.