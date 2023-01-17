THE LATENT IMAGE: Gay Thriller Acquired by Cinephobia Releasing
A new film distribution company, Cinephobia Releasing, have announced that they have acquired Alexander McGregor Birrell's gay thriller, The Latent Image.
A thriller writer finds his story coming to horrifying life when a mysterious drifter arrives at the door of his isolated cabin.
The Latent Image is expected to hit the genre and specialty festival circuit this spring and into the summer. This should be of specific interest to LGBTQ+ festivals looking to bolster any midnighter programming they wish to have this year.
Cinephobia Releasing, the new film distribution company founded by Ray (TLA Releasing, Artsploitation Films) Murray, announces the acquisition of the USA/UK gay thriller The Latent Image.Adapted from his 2019 short film of the same name, Alexander McGregor Birrell directs this horror/thriller about a writer who lets an injured stranger into his house and the mounting sexual tension and fear that ensue. The film will play both the genre festival circuit beginning this spring into summer. The film will also have a limited theatrical run before being released on on Blu-ray and VOD this fall.Joshua Tonks stars as Ben, a writer who retreats to a remote cabin to begin writing a horror novel. His isolation is interrupted when a mysterious wounded man (Jay Clift) arrives at his door. Sympathetic but wary, he invites him in where the two soon engage in an erotic and increasingly dangerous cat-and-mouse game. Reality blurs with imagination in this taut, at times violent thriller.
