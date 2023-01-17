THE LATENT IMAGE: Gay Thriller Acquired by Cinephobia Releasing

A new film distribution company, Cinephobia Releasing, have announced that they have acquired Alexander McGregor Birrell's gay thriller, The Latent Image.

A thriller writer finds his story coming to horrifying life when a mysterious drifter arrives at the door of his isolated cabin.

The Latent Image is expected to hit the genre and specialty festival circuit this spring and into the summer. This should be of specific interest to LGBTQ+ festivals looking to bolster any midnighter programming they wish to have this year.