THE FIST OF THE CONDOR (El puño del cóndor) Trailer: Marko Zaror Pays Homage to Old School Martial Arts Flicks

A group of martial artists from around the world search for a book that contains the ancient secrets of how to overcome the limits of the human body.

Well, I feel kind of stupid that I'm well over a month late with this one. How the hell did we miss this?

Last month director Ernesto Díaz Espinoza and international action star Marko Zaror, creators of some terrific action cinema out of Chile, dropped the trailer for their latest collab The Fist of the Condor. Last week they premiered their love letter to old school martial arts cinema at IFFR in Rotterdam.

The duo that have brought us such hits (literal and figurative) as Kiltro, Mirageman, Mandrill and Redeemer are back again with looks like a proper throwback to the very foundation of martial arts cinema, of films that came from the Shaw Brothers empire and Golden Harvest. I love it already!

The Fist of the Condor stars Marko Zaror, Gina Aguad, Eyal Meyer, Man Soo Yoon, Jose Manuel and Fernanda Urrejola.