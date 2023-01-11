THE FEARWAY: Trailer Drops With Release Announcement For Indie Road Trip Horror Flick

A young couple embark on what should be a fun road trip for lovers, but their plans are derailed when a mysterious being begins to follow them. After relentless harassment and abuse, they desperately seek help from anyone they can.

Reel 2 Reel Films is releasing The Fearway on February 7th in the US & Canada on Digital & VOD. They dropped the trailer for Robert Gajic's indie road trip horror today. You will find it and a gallery of stills below.

The Fearway stars Eileen Dietz (Abnormal Attraction), Shannon Dalondo (The Haunted Museum), Simon Phillips (Survive The Game, DeInfluencer), and Justin Gordon (Age Of The Living Dead).