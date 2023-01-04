THE CAREGIVER: Poster And Trailer For Ariel Luque's Horror Thriller, Starring Argentine Scream Queen, Clara Kovacic

One of the things that I had come to learn last year was that Argentine actress Clara Kovacic was well regarded as one of the country's scream queens.

I had come to realize that I had seen her briefly in films like Abrakadabra back in 2018 and then seen her name pop up in numerous anthologies since then: A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio, Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales and The 100 Candles Game. It was when I was watching the Chilean horror anthology APPS when I didn't so much say out loud in my review that she was underused in the wrap around segment, Freak Date, but I was sure thinking it.

With a co-starring role in frequent collaborator Nicolas Onetti's What The Waters Left Behind: Scars and wrapping up filming Lucio A Rojas' Profania without going further into her back catalogue would there be an upcoming horror thriller to call her own, where she takes the lead? Argentine writer, director and producer Ariel Luque has an answer for me, his new film The Caregiver.

Running away from her abusive stepfather, Emma decided to go to the city. She takes a job as a caregiver to Mrs Belov, a senile old woman. Strange things start happening in the house and she begins to hear unusual sounds from the basement. What Emma doesn’t know is that the house hides a terrifying secret. Emma will do the impossible to get out of that house of hell.

The Caregiver was made in the U.S. and will be presented in the English language. It is beginning its festival tour this year. The poster and trailer were sent along to us by Shivery Pictures who are also handling sales of the flick. Check out the trailer down below.