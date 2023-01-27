SOUND OF SILENCE Trailer: XYZ Films Turns up The Volume on Italian Horror Flick

There have been plenty of directing duos over the years, it's not often that you get a trio though. That's bring us here with an Italian horror flick called Sound of Silence from Alessandro Antonaci, Stefano Mandalà, and Daniel Lascar, known collectively as T3 Directors.

XYZ Films is bringing Sound of Silence to VOD and digital on March 8th. The feature looks to build off an idea they first explored with their short film of the same name back in 2020. We've included that short - a near three minute dose of holy shit after holy shit - down below with the trailer.

Can T3 Directors take a three minute idea and extend it to ninety minutes? It's not the first time we asked that question and if the trailer for Sound of Silence is any indication they've done so, with gusto. It's one jump scare on top of another jump scare on top of another jump scare.

When her father is gravely injured, Emma returns to her family home in Italy. Alone in the house while her father recovers, she encounters a haunted radio – and the evil entity behind it. With the supernatural force growing stronger by the hour, Emma must reveal the dark secret behind the radio's curse to survive the night. This tense and stylish haunted house film is a high-concept take in the vein of James Wan's The Conjuring and Mike Flanagan's Oculus.

The cast includes Penelope Sangiorgi, Rocco Marazzita (You Die, TV’s Jack Stall Dead), Lucia Caporaso (Baggage Red), Daniele De Martino (House of Gucci), Chiara Casolari, Peter Stephen Wolmarans, and Alessandra Pizzullo (At War with Love).