SLASHER: RIPPER: Eric McCormack Stars Fifth Season, Premieres in Canada on Hollywood Suite This April

Hollywood Suite endevours to be Canada's one stop chop for horror content in the country. Yesterday they announced they will be the exclusive home for Slasher: Ripper, the fifth season of the popular Slasher series.

Canadian actor Eric McCormack will take viewers back to the late 19th Century, around the same time at the infamous Jack the Ripper. In this new season a killer called The Widow is killing off rich and powerful people. McCormack plays such a person, by the press release below a real piece of work named Basil Garvey.

“Basil Garvey is the most evil character I’ve ever played… and I loved him! Can’t wait for Canada to see Slasher: Ripper in April!” said Eric McCormack.

The first two episodes of Slasher: Ripper will premiere on Hollywood Suite on April 6th. New episodes will air Thursdays at 9pm ET then be available on Hollywood Suite On Demand.