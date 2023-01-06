SICK: Official Date Announcement, Trailer & New Imagery Released For Peacock's New Original Horror Flick

The pandemic-era horror Sick is premiering on Peacock next week on the first Friday the 13th of the year. With the date of release announcement comes a trailer and a small gallery of images. Check both of those out down below.

Sick was directed by John Hyams (Alone, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning). It was a screenplay based an original story by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer), also written by his Scream padawan, Katelyn Crabb.

As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think. Directed by John Hyams (Alone), written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, SICK stars Gideon Adlon (Blockers, The Craft: Legacy), Bethlehem Million (And Just Like That), Marc Menchaca (The Outsider, Ozark) and Jane Adams (Twin Peaks, Poltergeist, Hacks).

Sick had its world premiere at TIFF back in September and went on to play at other festivals like Fantatic Fest before the end of spooky season last year.