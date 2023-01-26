Shudder in February: SKINAMARINK, ATTACHMENT and NOCEBO Deserve Your Love Next Month

As the first month of the new year draws to a close our attention once again turns to February and to what our friends at Shudder have in store for us.

The month kicks off with what has already become a divisive horror flick, Skinamarink. The unconventional if not experimental approach to telling the story of siblings trapped in their own home when all the windows and doors vanish has proven to be a point of dicontent for some. Still, compared to its modest budget it did gangbusters at the box office so there is a lot of interest in this little Canadian horror film that could. Interest from folks that just have to see it for themselves and make their own decisions about it.

Nocebo, starring Eva Green, and you don't want to miss it. I cannot speak for the horror romance Attachment it has been a year since Shudder acquired Gabriel Bier Gislason's queer horror film so maybe they were just waiting for Valentine's Day to roll around for the right time to stream it.

Speaking of Valentine's Day Shudder is hosting a it's fare share of horror-omantic and notorious minded flick just before the dreaded holiday. Patrick Lussier's wicked My Bloody Valentine 3D streams as of the first of the month. Both Nekromantik horror flicks and Jimmy Sangster's Hammer horror flick Lust for a Vampire drop on the 13th.

Action fans won't want to miss Park Hoon-jung's films The Witch Part 1 Subversion and The Witch Part 2 The Other One. The first one was pretty crazy balls so I'll be looking out for the sequel.

Lot's to love from Shudder next month, save some bonbons for them.

SKINAMARINK Directed by Kyle Edward Ball Streaming Exclusively on Shudder February 2nd, 2023 Opened In Theaters on January 13th, 2023 via IFC Films *SKINAMARINK crossed $1 million at the North American box office 6 days into release on partial screens - earning the film an impressive 67X its production budget of 15K* Director/Writer: Kyle Edward Ball Cast: Dali Rose Tetreault, Lucas Paul, Jaime Hill, Ross Paul Language: English Festivals: Fantasia 2022 Synopsis: Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. ATTACHMENT Directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason Streaming Exclusively on Shudder February 9th Director/Writer: Gabriel Bier Gislason Cast: Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, Sofie Gråbøl, David Dencik Language: English, Danish Synopsis: A horror romance about love at first sight, steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja, a Danish has-been actress falls in love with Leah, a young, Jewish academic from London. But when Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, leading to a debilitating injury, Maja fears their whirlwind romance might be cut short – and decides to follow Leah back to her home in the Hasidic area of Stamford Hill, London. There, she meets her new downstairs neighbor: Leah’s mother, Chana. An overbearing and secretive woman, Chana seems resistant to all of Maja’s attempts to win her over. And as Maja begins to notice strange occurrences in the building, she begins to suspect that Chana’s secrets could be much darker that first anticipated – and that the woman she loves might be carrying the biggest secret of all… NOCEBO Directed by Lorcan Finnegan Streaming Exclusively on Shudder February 24th Opened In Theaters on November 22nd, 2022 via RLJE Director: Lorcan Finnegan Writer: Garret Shanley Cast: Eva Green, Mark Strong and Chai Fonacier Language: English Synopsis: A fashion designer is suffering from a mysterious illness that puzzles her doctors and frustrates her husband, until help arrives in the form of a Filipino career, who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth. SHUDDER RESURRECTED Check out the full February slate of catalog films below! Shudder’s February catalog titles are the perfect Valentine’s Day selections. No date night is complete without Nekromantik 1 & 2, or the surprisingly gruesome 2009 remake ‘My Bloody Valentine 3D’... and for the classical Hammer horror heads, ‘Lust for a Vampire’. February 1 My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009) Directed by Patrick Lussier Return of the Living Dead III (1993) Directed by Brian Yuzna Homebodies (1974) Directed By Larry Yust Fear No Evil (1981) Directed by Frank LaLoggia PLUS Queen of Spades (1948) Baby Blood (1990) Malefique (2002) And Soon the Darkness (1970) February 6 Stepfather II (1989) Stepfather III (1992) Last & First Men (2020) February 13 ﻿ Nekromantik (1988) Directed by Jörg Buttgereit