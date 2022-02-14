Shudder Falls For Gabriel Bier Gislason's Horror Romance ATTACHMENT

Maja, a Danish female actor with a fading career falls in love with Leah, a young, Jewish academic from London. When Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, Maja decides to follow Leah back to her home in the Hasidic area of Stamford Hill, London. When Maja arrives there, she meets Leah's secretive mother Chana. However, stranger occurrences begin to happen.

Trust Shudder to announce on the loveliest day of the year that they've tied the knot with TrustNordisk and acquired their horror romance film, Attachment. This is the feature film debut of film Gabriel Bier Gislason.

Attachement is scheduled for a local April release in Denmark. The English and Danish-Language film will stream on Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Shudder, AMC Network’s premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired the horror romance ATTACHMENT by Gabriel Bier Gislason. The film will stream exclusively on Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

ATTACHMENT is a horror romance about love at first sight, steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja, a Danish has-been actress falls in love with Leah, a young, Jewish academic from London. But when Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, leading to a debilitating injury, Maja fears their whirlwind romance might be cut short – and decides to follow Leah back to her home in the Hasidic area of Stamford Hill, London. There, she meets her new downstairs neighbor: Leah’s mother, Chana. An overbearing and secretive woman, Chana seems resistant to all of Maja’s attempts to win her over. And as Maja begins to notice strange occurrences in the building, she begins to suspect that Chana’s secrets could be much darker that first anticipated – and that the woman she loves might be carrying the biggest secret of all.

The deal was negotiated by Susan Wendt, Managing Director of TrustNordisk on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder.

Wendt commented: “Gabriel Bier Gislason is a really talented debut director which clearly shows in his thrilling new feature ATTACHMENT, and we are excited to see that the Shudder team feels exactly the same.”

“We’re delighted that Shudder will be home to Gabriel’s feature debut,” said Gotto. “We were immediately drawn to this brilliantly crafted story of love, family and tradition told through the lens of horror and brought to life through powerful performances from this film’s stellar cast.”

The English and Danish-language film features Josephine Park (SHORTA, 2020; THE RAIN, 2019) and Ellie Kendrick (GAME OF THRONES, 2013-17; AN EDUCATION, 2009) accompanied by internationally acknowledged Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl (THE UNDOING, 2020; THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT, 2018; THE KILLING, 2007-12) and award-winning actor David Dencik (NO TIME TO DIE, 2021; CHERNOBYL, 2019).

ATTACHMENT is written and directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason and produced by Thomas Heinesen for Nordisk Film Production A/S. The film is supported by New Danish Screen / Mette Damgaard in collaboration with Yousee and DR.