SHIN ULTRAMAN: Cleopatra Entertainment Acquires U.S. Rights, Plans VOD And Physical Media Release This Spring

As the threat of giant unidentified lifeforms known as "S-Class Species" worsens in Japan, a silver giant appears from beyond Earth's atmosphere.

If you're unable to get out to cinemas to catch special event screenings of Shinji Higuchi's film this week there is a consolation prize coming this Spring.

Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired the U.S. rights for the Japanese superhero box office hit. They will release Shin Ultraman on VOD and give it a deluxe home entertainment Blu-ray and DVD release.

The official announcement follows and we've included a Japanese trailer below that.