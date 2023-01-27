NEW STRAINS Trailer: Lo-fi Sci-fi Comedy Premiering at IFFR This Weekend

Time to change up your pandemic-era movie watching. Check out this quirky trailer for New Strains, the bebut feature by NYC-based film educators Artemis Shaw and Prashanth Kamalakanthan. Their lo-fi sci-fi comedy, shot on Hi-8, is having it's world premiere at IFFR this weekend as part of the Tiger Competition program at the festival.

A couple take an impromptu trip to New York City despite the early onset of a mysterious pandemic. They stay at the sun-drenched apartment of an out-of-town uncle, but this so-called "vacation" instantly begins to sour. Shortly after they arrive, the government announces a total travel ban, indefinitely extending their stay in the city.

As a result, the couple begin to regress and lash out emotionally, descending into a toxic pattern of spite, jealousy and miserable co-dependence. Wryly funny and cuttingly satirical, New Strains has the rare distinction of being a pandemic film that actually feels authentic to the moment in which it was made.