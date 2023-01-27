NEW STRAINS Trailer: Lo-fi Sci-fi Comedy Premiering at IFFR This Weekend
Time to change up your pandemic-era movie watching. Check out this quirky trailer for New Strains, the bebut feature by NYC-based film educators Artemis Shaw and Prashanth Kamalakanthan. Their lo-fi sci-fi comedy, shot on Hi-8, is having it's world premiere at IFFR this weekend as part of the Tiger Competition program at the festival.
A couple take an impromptu trip to New York City despite the early onset of a mysterious pandemic. They stay at the sun-drenched apartment of an out-of-town uncle, but this so-called "vacation" instantly begins to sour. Shortly after they arrive, the government announces a total travel ban, indefinitely extending their stay in the city.As a result, the couple begin to regress and lash out emotionally, descending into a toxic pattern of spite, jealousy and miserable co-dependence. Wryly funny and cuttingly satirical, New Strains has the rare distinction of being a pandemic film that actually feels authentic to the moment in which it was made.
The trailer for New Strains was sent to us by alief SAS, who are handling worldwide sales for this little film. The poster itself has an interesting story behind it; the artwork in it was created using the generative AI image creator DALL-E-2.
