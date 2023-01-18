MEDUSA's VENOM: New Trailer And Art For Sexy Snake Horror?
This is a public service announcement. If you like your snake horror flicks provocative and trashy then the sexy(?) snake horror from Chase Martins, Medusa's Venom, should be right up your alley.
The beast is back and her venom is deadlier than ever. When newcomer Lola is welcomed into Medusa's circle, she endures a ritual to bring her closer to her new sisters.
It looks like the first Medusa movie did well enough to warrent a sequel so here we are, Medusa's Venom. A new trailer and art have been passed along. You will find the trailer and a small selection of stills below the announcement.
Medusa's Venom will be released in the U.S. and Canada on DVD and Premium TVOD on February 14th.
New Era Entertainment announce North American release for horror sequel MEDUSA’S VENOMThe follow up to the provocative snake horror Medusa will release across the US & Canada February 14th 2023 with a home entertainment release, day-and-date DVD and Premium TVOD, followed by a full digital release.Medusa's Venom tells the story of newcomer Lola, who is welcomed into Medusa’s circle and endures a powerful ritual that will bring her closer to her new sisters; however what awaits is more influential and dangerous than she ever imagined, awakening the serpent within her.Starring Becca Hirani (Rise of the Loch Ness, It Came from Below) May Kelly (Dark Portal, Alien Invasion, Sky Monster) Connor Powles (The Lost Island) Ella Starbuck (As Strange as Angels).Directed by Chase Martins and written by Craig McLearie, Medusa’s Venom was co-produced by Jagged Edge Productions and Proportion Productions. Devilworks and New Era Entertainment were executive producers on the film.Devilworks will introduce the films to International buyers at the EFM in Berlin (Feb 16-21st)
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.