MEDUSA's VENOM: New Trailer And Art For Sexy Snake Horror?

This is a public service announcement. If you like your snake horror flicks provocative and trashy then the sexy(?) snake horror from Chase Martins, Medusa's Venom, should be right up your alley.

The beast is back and her venom is deadlier than ever. When newcomer Lola is welcomed into Medusa's circle, she endures a ritual to bring her closer to her new sisters.

It looks like the first Medusa movie did well enough to warrent a sequel so here we are, Medusa's Venom. A new trailer and art have been passed along. You will find the trailer and a small selection of stills below the announcement.

Medusa's Venom will be released in the U.S. and Canada on DVD and Premium TVOD on February 14th.