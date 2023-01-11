Kino Lorber End of Year: Best of 2022

Looking back on the physical releases sent to me for review over the past year is a good personal reminder about the importance of physical media.

True, I stream a great deal. Still, it seems far more cost effective to build a collection of physical media than to subscribe to all the services that would give me access to everything in my collection.

Even then, much of what I'd want to access simply wouldn't be available; forget about commentaries and other special features that help me explore my love for cinema. Streaming works well as a way for me to keep current on newer stuff and I currently subscribe to Prime, Netflix and Shudder.

But I'm killing Netflix this year and opting instead for an AMC [movie theater] membership, as there's one right by my apartment. New technology and business models can mean more choice for consumers, but for those interested in curating a first class experience for themselves, physical media is still the way to go.

Click through the gallery below to read more about each release, available from Kino Lorber.

