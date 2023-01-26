CONDOR'S NEST Exclusive Clip: Post-War Road Rage in Upcoming Action Film

American war veteran Will Spalding has tracked the sadistic Nazi Colonel who executed his bomber crew during WWII to a remote location in South America. But he is in for more than he bargained for when he uncovers a secret Nazi headquarters known as the Condor's Nest.

Phil Blattenberger's war action film Condor's Nest is coming to theatres, on digital, and On Demand on January 27th from Saban Films and Paramount Pictures. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out, along with the trailer, down below.

Jacob Keohane and Corinne Britti star with Al Pagano, James Urbaniak, with Jackson Rathbone, and Jorge Garcia, and Bruce Davison, and Michael Ironside, and Arnold Vosloo as the villain Nazi corporal.

The story in Condor's Nest is set ten years after the Second World War. In the clip our hero Will Spalding and his partner, the Jewish spy Leyna Rahn, have picked up a passenger that devotees to a Fourth Reich, Germans who fled to South America after the war, furiously want back.

Car swerve, words are spoken and guns fire!