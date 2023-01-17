ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13: American Genre Film Archive Announces Theatrical Screenings of 4K Restoration of John Carpenter's Classic Action Flick
The American Genre Film Archive has just announced the theatrical dates for screenings of their 4K restoration of John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13.
Thankfully, there are a number of dates for screenings up here in Canada as well. They're happening at theaters we've come to know for top shelf programming: The Rio in Vancouver, The Globe in Calgary, The Metro Cinema in Edmonton, The Winnipeg Film Society and The Mayfair in Ottawa. Toronto is not on this list at the time of this announcement and that is really surprising.
Connect with the theaters close to you that will host screenings of Assault on Precinct 13 for ticket information.
AMERICAN GENRE FILM ARCHIVE ANNOUNCES THEATRICAL SCREENINGS OFTHE 4K RESTORATION OF JOHN CARPENTER’S ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) to distribute a brand new4K restoration of Carpenter's cult masterpiece in theaters.The American Genre Film Archive, the largest non-profit genre film archive and distributor in the world, is thrilled to announce theatrical screenings of John Carpenter's ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13—newly restored in 4K.Written, directed, scored, and edited by Carpenter two years prior to HALLOWEEN, ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 combines the template of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD with the spirit of RIO BRAVO to forge a movie like no other. The story follows a group of police officers (including the mighty Austin Stoker) and convicts as they join forces inside a soon-to-be-closed L.A. police station. The reason? They must defend themselves against Street Thunder, a vicious gang who have taken a blood oath to kill someone trapped inside the precinct. Combining gritty action with arthouse style, ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 features powerful Cinemascope compositions, a pulsing synth score, and an immersive mood that only Carpenter can deliver.“It’s an honor to represent Carpenter’s legacy, given how much personal joy his work has created for us,” said AGFA Theatrical Director Bret Berg. “When it’s something as iconic as PRECINCT 13—akin to the heartstopping majesty of HALLOWEEN—we’re driven to get this taut masterwork in front of as many audiences as we can. Big thanks to the CKK Corporation for sheparding this new restoration.”Newly restored in 4K, ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 is back on the big screen—loud, beautiful, and inescapable, as it was always meant to be seen.The full list of screenings:1/11 - 1/13 - Globe Cinema / Calgary, Canadaweek of 1/20 - Gateway Film Center / Columbus, OHweek of 1/20 - Screenland Armour / Kansas City, MOweek of 1/20 - Majestic Theaters Tempe / Phoenix, AZweek of 1/20 - Music Box / Chicago, ILweek of 1/27 - The Beacon / Seattle, WAweek of 1/27 - Somerville Theater / Somerville, MAweek of 1/27 - Plaza Theater / Atlanta, GAweek of 1/27 - Charlotte Film Society / Charlotte, NC1/22 - Digital Gym / San Diego, CA1/26 - Crosstown Arts / Memphis, TNstarting 1/26 - Rio Theatre / Vancouver, BC1/27 - 1/30 - Frida Cinema / Santa Ana, CA1/29 - 2/1 - Metro Cinema / Edmonton, Canadathroughout Feb 2023 - Winnipeg Film Society / Winnipeg, Canada2/3 - Charles Theater / Baltimore, MDweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse DTLA / Los Angeles, CAweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan / NYCweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse New Mission / San Francisco, CAweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse Park North / San Antonio, TXweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh / Raleigh, NCweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake / Denver, COweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar / Austin, TXweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island / NYCweek of 2/3 - Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers / Yonkers, NYweek of 2/3 - Mayfair Theater / Ottawa, ONweek of 2/3 - Hollywood Theater / Portland, ORweek of 2/3 - Cinema Arts Centre / Huntington, NY2/6 - Nitehawk Prospect Park / NYC2/17 - 2/18 - Late Nite Grindhouse / St. Louis, MO2/25 - University of Wisconsin Cinematheque / Madison, WIweek of 3/10 - Ragtag Cinema / Columbia, MO3/17 - 3/19 - Trylon Cinema / Minneapolis, MN
