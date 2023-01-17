ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13: American Genre Film Archive Announces Theatrical Screenings of 4K Restoration of John Carpenter's Classic Action Flick

The American Genre Film Archive has just announced the theatrical dates for screenings of their 4K restoration of John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13.

Thankfully, there are a number of dates for screenings up here in Canada as well. They're happening at theaters we've come to know for top shelf programming: The Rio in Vancouver, The Globe in Calgary, The Metro Cinema in Edmonton, The Winnipeg Film Society and The Mayfair in Ottawa. Toronto is not on this list at the time of this announcement and that is really surprising.

Connect with the theaters close to you that will host screenings of Assault on Precinct 13 for ticket information.