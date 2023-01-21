ARTHUR MALEDICTION: Luc Besson Takes a Dark Turn With His ARTHUR Universe

Luc Besson has enlisted the help of director Barthelemy Grossman to put a dark spin on his Arthur universe with a teen horror film called Arthur Malediction.

Capelight Pictures is releasing the horror flick written and produced by Besson on VOD and Digital Platforms on February 3rd, 2023. They passed along the trailer prior to the weekend. You can check it out down below.

Since childhood, Alex has been a big fan of the fantasy film saga Arthur and the Minimoys. So his best friends surprise him with a special present for his 18th birthday: a trip to the abandoned country house where the saga was set. What begins as a weekend adventure, quickly turns into a deadly nightmare... With ARTHUR MALEDICTION, director Barthélémy Grossmann expands the fantasy saga "Arthur and the Minimoys" with an original horror spin-off that brings back the "Arthur" vibe in a new guise - but this time it's definitely not suitable for the little ones...

Arthur Malediction stars Mathieu Berger, Thalia Besson-Sylla, Lola Andreoni, Mikaël Halimi, Yann Mendy, Jade Pedri, Vadim Agid, Marceau Ebersolt, and Ludovic Berthillot.