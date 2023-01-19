Arrow Video in February: Lineup Features The Films of Jean Rollin, Sonny Chiba and Sammo Hung

The shortest month of the year will definitely not be short of genre thrills. Arrow Video has unveiled the highlights for the month of February and there is a lot of good stuff coming up.

The main focus is on the release of Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World of Jean Rollin, a documentary about the acclaimed and equally misunderstood genius of French filmmaker and provocateur Jean Rollin. A fourth batch of Rollin's films will also roll out next month.

There are two other documentaries coming next month from Paul Joyce, about the American indie film scene: Robert Altman: Giggle and Give In and Made in the USA.

Of particular interest to me are all the martial arts and action films coming next month that star Sonny Chiba and Sammo Hung. The list includes The Street Fighter. Wolf Guy, Battles Without Honor and Humanity: Hiroshima Death Match and Millionaire's Express.

Everything you need to know about next month's programming is in the gallery below.

ARROW is excited to announce the February 2023 lineup of their subscription-based platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. The February 2023 lineup leads with the exclusive ARROW release of Dima Ballin & Kat Ellinger's acclaimed documentary Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World Of Jean Rollin, available February 14 in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland. Has there been a genre artist more fundamentally misunderstood and inappropriately discussed than Jean Rollin? He remains one of genre cinema’s most singular poets, a theatrical fantasist, interpreter of dreams, orchestrator of storms. His recurring use of twin or paired protagonists and surrealistic interpretations of vampirism, with tones that were often in the midnight space between gothic literature and fairy tale, his sense of humour and intellectual musings, his sumptuous visual ideas, coming together to make inspired works of genre art that ran against nearly all traditions of the times they were made in. Orchestrator of Storms: The Fantastique World Of Jean Rollin had its World Premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival, and went on to make its international bow at FrightFest.