BRING OUT THE FEAR Exclusive: The Horror Collective to Release Horror Thriller in January

Our friends at The Horror Collective are announcing they are releasing Richard Waters' horror thriller Bring Out The Fear in English-speaking language territories on January 3rd.

Rosie and Dan are a couple in a doomed relationship. Deciding to end things in the least acrimonious way possible, they decide to take one last walk in a favourite destination: the local forest. But suddenly the endlessly winding paths lead nowhere, the trees never seem to end, the sun never sets, and a sinister presence stalks and torments them, trying to drive them insane. There is no escape, but from what, exactly, are they hiding?

The announcment follows. Check out the trailer down below and keep an eye out for Bring Out The Fear on-demand and home video this January.

The Horror Collective will release the award-winning horror thriller BRING OUT THE FEAR in English-speaking territories on January 3. The film will be released on-demand on home video.

Bring Out the Fear follows a couple who is struggling to fix their doomed relationship and is lost in a dangerous forest that refuses to let them escape. This award-winning dark thriller will leave you questioning what is real and what is malicious trickery until the very last frame.

Written and directed by Richard Waters, Bring Out the Fear won the Golden Stake Award at Shockfest and played at many festivals around the world including Screamfest, Frightfest, Grimmfest and IFI Horrorthon.

The Horror Collective’s CEO, Shaked Berenson, described the film as “we are glad to bring Richard Waters’ festival darling to audiences in the United States and English-speaking territories. It’s an unexpected and harrowing thrill ride”

Director Richard Waters described his experience working with The Horror Collective as “The kind of experience every filmmaker hopes for. Bring Out The Fear means a lot to us and we took our time choosing the right people to release it with. When you look at the folks behind The Horror Collective, and their passion for films like this, we knew we’d made the right choice with who to unleash this film to the masses with.”

The film stars Ciara Bailey, James Devlin, Tad Morari and Brian Matthews Murphy. It was produced by Alison Scarff at Weird Pretty Pictures. International sales are being handled by Black Mandala.

The Horror Collective is the genre label of Entertainment Squad -- a production and distribution company founded by veteran producer Shaked Berenson (TURBO KID, TALES OF HALLOWEEN). The labels’ latest productions include the killer-pants cult classic SLAXX (Shudder Original) and the critically acclaimed action-horror-comedy BLOODY HELL. Both titles are currently available on Shudder.