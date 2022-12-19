BACK TO THE WHARF: Find The Chinese Crime Drama on North American VOD January 17th

Fifteen years ago, Song Hao, a top student in high school, went into hiding after being falsely ID'd for a murder he didn't commit. As he returns to his hometown as a grown man, it seems that everything has gone back to normal. His reunion with his old classmate Pan Xiaoshuang casts a bright light on his gloomy life. She provides him with warmth that gradually tames the crashing waters beneath the surface. He decides to start his life anew and reconcile with his father, in order to find the truth about the unspeakable past that he ran away from.

Red Water Entertainment has announced that they're handling the North American VOD release of Li Xiaofeng's Chinese crime drama, Back to the Wharf. Li's film will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms starting January 17th, 2023.

You will find the trailer down below the official announcement.