Arrow Unwraps THE LEECH And More Holiday Treats This December

Hard to believe that we're here, it's December already. Our attention has turned to the holidays and preparing for Christmas and New Years. When you're all spent and done after long day of shopping or partied out it's time to cozy up to Arrow's December lineup of films.

This month's lineup is headlined by Eric Pennycoff's The Leech, starring Graham Skipper and Jeremy Gardner. For international horror fans the J-Horror Legends program has some of the very best films from the beginning of the J-Horror craze including four Ju-on films, Dark Water and Audition.

Everything you need to know about December's lineup is in the announcement below.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema

Ring in the Holidays with Curated Horror

December 2022 Lineup Unwraps the Premiere of The Leech

Exclusively on ARROW December 5

﻿

Praise for The Leech:

"combines comedy horror with shockingly bleak psychological misery"

-- Joel Harley, Horror DNA

"the perfect gift for horror Christmas"

-- Kat Hughes, The Hollywood News

"It's impossible not to have a good time"

-- Michelle Swope, The Daily Dead

December 2022 Seasons:

Fright Christmas, J-Horror Legends,

﻿Video Nasties, The Best of 2022

London, UK - Arrow Video is excited to announce the December 2022 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

The December 2022 lineup leads with the ARROW release of Eric Pennycoff's holiday horror The Leech, available December 5 in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland.

From Black Christmas to Rare Exports, there has long been a symbiotic relationship between horror and the season of good cheer. Now, writer/director Eric Pennycoff (Sadistic Intentions) continues this proud tradition with The Leech, a cautionary tale about the perils of opening your door to a stranger.

The Leech had its World Premiere at the Chattanooga Film Festival, and went on to make its international bow at FrightFest.

Father David (Graham Skipper, Dementia: Part II, Sequence Break), a catholic priest struggling to grow his congregation, encounters a stranger by the name of Terry (Jeremy Gardner, Bliss, Offseason) asleep one morning after Mass. Terry is without a home after a fight with his girlfriend Lexi (Taylor Gardner, Sadistic Intentions) and with Christmas less than a week away; David offers him a place to stay for the night. What begins as a simple act of kindness quickly turns complicated as Lexi arrives shortly after with news of being evicted from her house. Unable to turn away this helpless young woman, David allows both her and Terry to stay with him through the holidays on the condition that they open themselves to the healing power of God’s love. Yet the harder David tries to reform the lives of these seemingly innocent strangers, the more he himself falls victim to their toxic ways, leading to the belief that their arrival is in fact, a test from God. Will David pass the test and accept his new houseguests as they are? Or will he set aside the ways of Christ and resort to blood soaked, Old Testament justice?

December 5 starts the holiday lineup with The Leech (US/UK/CA/IRE), a terrifically twisted offering from writer/director Eric Pennycoff (Sadistic Intentions), a Christmas cautionary tale about the perils of opening your door to a stranger. Agonisingly intense and rib-ticklingly funny in equal measure, The Leech serves as both a festive frightmare and a microcosm of the fault lines of contemporary America and you can see it first on ARROW!

On December 9, ARROW kicks off the Holiday Seasons with Fright Christmas (US/UK/CA/IRE) alongside snowbound chills and thrills.

Titles include: The Deeper You Dig, Kolobos, The Chill Factor.

Also on December 9, North American subscribers can enjoy a pair of haunted tales with Horror Hospital and Ghost House (both US/CA) to start the holidays early.

On December 12, J-Horror Legends land on ARROW (UK/US/CA/IRE). In the 90s the J-horror phenomenon swept the globe and horror fans were enthralled by a new kind of scary movie. The antithesis of gory 80s slashers, J-horror films were more restrained, but utterly terrifying nonetheless. Focusing more on the psychological and on ghost stories and curses inspired by and based on folklore and superstition, as well as a fear of the effects of new technology and the disintegration of the family unit, a whole host of incredible horror cinema was unleashed and J-horror Legends collects together some of the very best films of the sub-genre.

Titles include: Ringu, Ringu 2, Ringu 0, Ringu: Spiral, Dark Water, Audition, One Missed Call, One Missed Call 2, One Missed Call Final.

On December 16, go back in time with Paul Joyce's documentary Out of the Blue and Into the Black: a probing look at American independent film production post-Easy Rider, includes interviews with Peter Bogdanovich, Dennis Hopper, Monte Hellman and Roger Corman.

As stores and offices close for Christmas, curl up with three new offerings from ARROW on December 23: The Monster Club (US/UK/CA/IRE), The House That Dripped Blood (US/CA), and You Talkin' to Me (US/UK/CA/IRE): Profiling the legendary Taxi Driver and Goodfellas actor Robert De Niro with commentary from Quentin Tarantino.

The nostalgia continues December 23 with a Season of Video Nasties. Used to describe any of the films on the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) List put out in the UK in the 80s, these films were deemed to be “obscene” and could be seized by a confused British police force.

You can learn all about what went down in our two excellent Video Nasties documentaries, but if you just want to see what all the fuss was about (or tick some titles off your list) then go gorge yourself on an incredible unmatched collection of nasties that would make the Daily Mail pee its pants.

Titles include: The Driller Killer, Tenebrae, Blood Feast.

December 30 closes out the most wonderful time of the year with a look back at blood and mayhem with the debut of The Stepfather II and The Stepfather III (both US/CA) and Stanley Kubrick: The Invisible Man (US/UK/CA/IRE): Paul Joyce's definitive and lasting tribute to one of the greatest film directors of all time.

Last but far from least, ARROW brings subscribers The Best of 2022 (UK/US/CA/IRE).

It's been another Incredible But True year for new and exclusive releases on ARROW. From the dark side of Hollywood in Jim Cummings' The Beta Test to ufology conspiracy thriller The Sacred Spirit, from a theological battle for the soul in The Righteous to the latest absurdist quirk fest from Quentin Dupieux, and from the essential feminist monster stalking of Take Back the Night to the grimy and crazy splendid scuzz of Hotel Poseidon.

We will always strive to bring you the wildest coolest new Cult films here on ARROW, so dive into this collection and make sure you've missed nothing and rewatched your favourites and we'll work on trying to top ourselves for you in 2023!

Titles include: Two Witches, The Righteous, The Sacred Spirit.