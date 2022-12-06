ANGELS FALLEN : WARRIORS OF PEACE Trailer: Denise Richards Lends a Hand in a Fight Against The Undead

Uncork'd Entertainment have acquired Ali Zamani's Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, starring Denise Richards, with plans to release the film next year.

When an Iraq War veteran receives a calling from a higher power, he embarks on a mission to stop a fallen angel from raising an army of the dead to take over the world.

The first trailer has been released while the film completes production. You can watch it below. It's... a thing. It's for fans of small budget action horror flicks that do the best they can with the resources they got. It's also for those inflicted with the evelasting crush on Richards herself.

Uncork'd previously acquired the first Angels Fallen film from director back in 2020.