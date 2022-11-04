EL HOMBRE DEL SACO (THE BAG MAN): First Images Spanish Youth Terror/Horror From VOCES' Ángel Gómez Hernández

The first images for the Spanish youth terror film, El Hombre del Saco (The Bag Man), have arrived now that the film has wrapped up filming.

The film has been directed by Ángel Gómez Hernández (Voces) and was produced by Ignacio Cucucovich (Virus 32, You Shall Not Sleep, Lobo Feroz), Álvaro Ariza (The House of Snails), Juma Fodde (You Shall Not Sleep, Lobo Feroz, Virus 32) and director Gustavo Hernández (The Silent House and Virus 32).

That’s a pretty great list of films they have produced. What’s more impressive is that Spanish horror icon Javier Botet ( [•REC] and Alien Covenant) will play the Bag Man. He will be joined by the equally if not more impressive Macarena Gómez (30 Coins, Shrews Nest and Witching and Bitching) and Manolo Solo (30 Coins and Pan’s Labyrinth).

You can check out the first images down below. Our thanks to Cucucovich for arranging materials for this article.

FIRST IMAGES OF "THE BAG MAN"

The origin of the myth

THAT WILL ARRIVE IN THEATERS IN 2023

THE FILM REVEALS THE BEGINNINGS OF THE POPULAR CHARACTER, WHICH CENTURY IN ANDALUSIA, KNOWN INTERNATIONALLY AS "THE BOOGEYMAN", “EL HOMBRE DE LA BOLSA” OR “EL ROPAVEJERO”

- Filming has finished on “EL HOMBRE DEL SACO”, the new feature film by Ángel Gómez Hernández inspired by the terrifying Spanish character that existed at the beginning of the last century in the Andalusian town of Gádor (Almería) and is known internationally by different names. All of them, to scare children.

- The actor Javier Botet, a key figure in national and international horror films , becomes "THE BAG MAN", accompanied by the Goya nominee Macarena Gómez and the Goya winner Manolo Solo

- In addition, the film has an outstanding cast of young performers such as Lorca Prada, Claudia Placer, Iván Renedo, Carla Tous, Guillermo Novillo and Lucas de Blas.

- Reality, legend and black history of Spain go hand in hand in "THE BAG MAN". The first fiction feature film that dares with such a popular figure that has fed and continues to feed the nightmares of millions of children in our country and around the world.

- "EL HOMBRE DEL SACO" is produced by Esto Tambien Pasará, Mother Superior and Bowfinger International Pictures, in association with AF Films, BTF Media, Atresmedia Cine, CREA SGR and Mogambo. The film will hit theaters in 2023 and later to Prime Video.

"THE BAG MAN" is the new feature film by Ángel Gómez Hernández, which explores, reveals and brings us to the big screen the popular character that has caused so many nightmares among the younger and that immerses us in the Spanish origins of the story: a tuberculosis patient from Almeria willing to do anything to be cured, even to drink the blood of the children he kidnaps in a sack.

The actor Javier Botet ("IT: Chapter 1 y 2”, “Mamá”, la saga [•REC]”), a key figure in national and international horror films, becomes THE BAG MAN, accompanied by the scream queen and Goya nominee Macarena Gómez ( “30 Coins”, “Shrews Nest”, “Witching and Bitching”) and the Goya winner Manolo Solo (“El buen patrón”, “30 Coins”, “Tarde para la ira”).

In addition, "EL HOMBRE DEL SACO" has an outstanding cast of young performers such as Lorca Prada (“El universo de Óliver”), Claudia Placer ("Verónica"), Iván Renedo ("Mom or Dad" ̈"Malasaña 32 ̈), Carla Tous (“Alma”), Guillermo Novillo (“Veneno”) and Lucas de Blas (“Voces”).

Fiction or reality? Legend or black history of Spain? We are asked in “THE BAG MAN”. The first fiction feature film that dares with such a popular figure that has fed and continues to feed the nightmares of millions of children in our country and around the world for years.

Álvaro Ariza, producer of the film reveals that “'THE BAG MAN”, was born with a real character from my land, Andalusia. The story was so fascinating that when Ignacio Cucucovich offered me to jointly develop and produce this script linked to youth terror, with the help of Juma Fodde ('No Dormirás', 'Lobo Feroz', 'Virus 32') and with the creative contributions of his partner and a benchmark of the genre, Mother Superior, Gustavo Hernández ('La casa Muda', 'Virus 32'...), I didn't doubt it. If, on top of that, we incorporate another great artist from Cádiz, Ángel Gómez Hernández, and Bowfinger International Pictures, AF Films, BTF Media, Atresmedia Cine and Prime Video join the project, the film becomes a dream come true”.

Ignacio Cucucovich adds: “As a producer and fan of genre films, I dedicate myself to researching and developing scary stories, and if they are popular and universal, much better. We realized that THE BAG MAN, or El Viejo de la Bolsa —as he is known in the Río de la Plata, where I come from— or El Ropavejero in Mexico, is based on a character that really existed in Andalusia, Spain, and spread throughout the world. We had all the ingredients!! For me it is wonderful to work with producers like Álvaro Ariza and Ma Luisa Gutiérrez to get it going and do justice to the myth. If we add a wonderful artistic team, led by Ángel Gómez Hernández and supported by Juma Fodde Roma, we take this story to another level”.

'THE BAG MAN' is a unique project of its kind, which we are proud to co-produce. It is the type of film that brings together all the elements to be successful both in Europe and in America. We are sure that the legend will transcend all borders and will terrify children and adults alike", affirm Francisco Cordero and Ricardo Coeto of BTF Media.

Its director Ángel Gómez Hernández comments: "When Álvaro Ariza offered me this project I thought that with 'EL HOMBRE DEL SACO' we are talking about the first monster that any child discovers at some early point in his life. Before Frankenstein, Dracula, Slenderman... Millions of children belonging to many cultures and countries have heard of it. But, what is it and what is it? Who really is THE BAG MAN?"

For its director, who returns to the genre after the great reception of his surprising and successful first film "Voices", the legendary and nightmarish character "symbolizes the fear that we all felt as children of the It's time to go to sleep." With "THE BAG MAN", Ángel Gómez Hernández wants to recover "that shiver of believing that someone was watching us in a dark corner of our room. That unsettling and inequitable feeling is legible of any child who, after having misbehaved, believes with certainty that a terrifying monster will come to take him, "explains the filmmaker. Terror, tension, emotion and surprises with which we will delve into the true origin of the myth to discover the secrets and enigmas of a legend (or perhaps not) of which we have all been victims at some point, "THE BAGMAN".

The shooting of the film, which has just finished, has been developed in locations in Cádiz, Madrid and Gran Canaria. "EL HOMBRE DEL SACO" is produced by Esto Tambien Pasará, Mother Superior and Bowfinger International Pictures, in association with AF Films, BTF Media, Atresmedia Cine, CREA SGR and Mogambo. The film will hit theaters in 2023 and later on Prime Video.