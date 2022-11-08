BLOOD FLOWER (HARUM MALAM): Shudder Adds Their First Malaysian Horror Flick to Slate of Original Films

Yesterday, Shudder announced that they had acquired the Malaysian horror flick Blood Flower (Harum Malam) from director Dain Said.

A young apprentice healer tries to suppress his supernatural abilities so he can fit in with the other kids, but when a malicious spirit breaks out in his apartment he decides to use his abilities while dark family secrets are revealed.

Blood Flower (Harum Malam) will be the first Malaysian horror film that the AMC streaming service will have added to their slate of original films. It was an official selection of Fantastic Fest and Sitges.

Shudder will stream the horror flick exclusively in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.