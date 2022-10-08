THE MEAN ONE: TERRIFIER's David Howard Thornton Stars in Holiday Grinch Horror Spoof
For those of you looking to switch up your holiday routine and tread on the naughty side keep an eye out for David Howard Thornton in Steven LaMorte's slasher parody, The Mean One.
In a sleepy mountain town, Cindy has her parents murdered and her Christmas stolen by a blood thirsty green figure in a red Santa suit - The Mean One. But when the ravenous, Christmas hating creature begins to terrorize the town and threatens to ruin the holiday, she finds a new purpose - trapping and killing the monster.
The star of the popular Terrifier films, the sequel is in cinemas right now, Thornton dons some mean and green makeup for this role and is looking to square off against actor and stunt performer Krystle Martin.
XYZ Films acquired the next, great holiday horror flick and has a wide release planned for December 15th.
Directed by LaMorte with a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, THE MEAN ONE stars David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher. A co-production between A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures, the feature is Produced by Schumacher, LaMorte, and Martine Melloul. Executive Producers are Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone.
