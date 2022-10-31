THE CHRISTMAS TAPES Exclusive: Trailer The First Look at Christmas-Horror Anthology Starring Vernon Wells
Terror Films is going to release the Christmas horror anthology The Christmas Tapes on digital on December 16th.
Oh hi Mark. The Room's Greg Sestero stars alongside genre stalwarts Dave Sheridan and Vernon Wells. We have your first look at the film from Robert Livings and Randy Nundlall Jr. with an exclusive on the trailer. Check it out down below.
Dave Sheridan (The Devil’s Rejects), Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior), and Greg Sestero (The Room) star in a yuletide frightfest like no other!In Robert Livings and Randy Nundlall Jr.’s Christmas-Horror Anthology THE CHRISTMAS TAPES, a family's movie night on Christmas Eve is interrupted by a stranger, insistent on making the next Christmas 'classic' film himself.“THE CHRISTMAS TAPES is a throwback to the anthology films of the 80’s and 90’s, but with a modern found-footage twist.Christmas Horror is a subgenre that we feel deserves more attention, and this film came about from us discussing the classics and how we could possibly bring something new to the table. From day one, we were aware that this film had to be fun and could not take itself too seriously.Developing each segment and the trajectory of how they would transition from traditional horror to comedy-horror was an exciting journey. We look forward to you discovering this box of Christmas tapes.”, say the filmmakers.Terror Films will release THE CHRISTMAS TAPES on digital December 16.
