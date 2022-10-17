JOE BOB'S HAUNTED HALLOWEEN HANGOUT: Shudder Releases New Promo and Announces Special Guest
The Last Drive-In is a bit of a thing when it airs. We watch in real time and tweet our reactions to each selection. There is some satisfaction to seeing your quips gain some traction during the broadcast. One of those rare moments when FilmTwitter is not a rancid cess pool.
The holiday specials are especially good, with their themed programming and every year Job Bob Briggs is in top form when he hosts his Halloween edition. Shudder has announced this year's guest, the iconic Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira. She appears in the fresh promo released today. Check it out below.
Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout premieres live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c this Friday, October 21st.
The Shudder Original special, The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout will premiere on Friday, October 21 with special guest, the legendary Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira. Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout premieres live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and within the Shudder offering in the AMC+ bundle on Sunday, October 23.In what has become an annual tradition, join iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic, Joe Bob Briggs as he returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween. You’ll have to tune in to find out which spooky movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season.
