JOE BOB'S HAUNTED HALLOWEEN HANGOUT: Shudder Releases New Promo and Announces Special Guest

The Last Drive-In is a bit of a thing when it airs. We watch in real time and tweet our reactions to each selection. There is some satisfaction to seeing your quips gain some traction during the broadcast. One of those rare moments when FilmTwitter is not a rancid cess pool.

The holiday specials are especially good, with their themed programming and every year Job Bob Briggs is in top form when he hosts his Halloween edition. Shudder has announced this year's guest, the iconic Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira. She appears in the fresh promo released today. Check it out below.

Joe Bob’s Haunted Halloween Hangout premieres live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c this Friday, October 21st.