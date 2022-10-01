Guillermo del Toro Opens his CABINET OF CURIOSITIES with Trailer & First Images

If you were one of the lucky people who got a chance to see the exhibit of Guillermo del Toro's curiosities collections, you might have an idea of the kind of stories in his new television show. The anthology will release just in time for the holiday season (ie Halloween, the most important holiday of the year), with eight episodes - and even if all you do is read the cast and creative teams for each listed below, you'll have to pick your jaw off the floor all eight times, and that's likely before you get to the tantilizing trailer. Mark your calendars for October 25th!

In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will debut Tuesday, October 25, launching a special four day, double episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event. Two all-new Cabinet of Curiosities tales will debut daily through Friday, October 28, when the entire collection of eight stories will be available to Netflix members around the world.



The anthology series is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro; executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host.

THE AUTOPSY

Starring Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Homeland; Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; The Wire), and Luke Roberts (Ransom; Black Sails); written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman; Dark City; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200).



DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE

Starring Rupert Grint (Servant), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Miss Bala), DJ Qualls (Turning Point, Supernatural), Nia Vardalos (Station 19, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy, Titans). Written by Mika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft), and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Lords of Dogtown; Twilight).



GRAVEYARD RATS

Starring David Hewlett (The Shape of Water; Stargate: Atlantis), written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Cube)



LOT 36

Starring Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator; Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead; Lovecraft Country), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope). Written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro), and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)



THE MURMURING

Starring Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead; Penguin Bloom) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life). Written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale)



THE OUTSIDE

Starring Kate Micucci (The Little Hours; Mom), and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley; Party Down). Written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon).



PICKMAN’S MODEL

Starring Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone; Westworld), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge; Willard) and Oriana Leman (The Whale; The Detectives). Written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil)



THE VIEWING

Starring Peter Weller (Naked Lunch; Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show; The Righteous Gemstones), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service; upcoming Rebel Moon), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe; Good Girls), Steve Agee (Peacemaker; The Suicide Squad), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key; Cult of Chucky) and Saad Siddiqui (From Scratch; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). Directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.