THE GUEST ROOM Exclusive: New Trailer And Poster For Italian Thriller
The morning Stella decides to take her own life, a stranger knocks at her door claiming the guest room he booked for the night. Surprised but charmed by this man who seems to know her very well, Stella decides to let him in. But when Sandro, the man who broke Stella's heart, joins them at home, this odd situation turns immediately into chaos.
The newly minted Canadian distributor, Red Water Entertainment, the genre arm of Indiecan Entertainment is releasing The Guest Room (La Stanza), the Italian thrille directed by Stefano Lodovichi. We have an exclusive for you today; a new trailer and poster for this upcoming release.
The Guest Room (La Stanza) will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting October 25th.
Red Water Entertainment has announced the North American VOD debut of Stefano Lodovichi's The Guest Room (La Stanza). The Italian psychological thriller will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting October 25th.The Guest Room (La Stanza) is the latest feature from Lodovichi, following his debut Aquadro and follow up Deep in the Wood. The Guest Room stars Guido Caprino ("Il commissario Manara", "That Dirty Black Bag"), Camilla Filippi ("The Trial", The Big Step), and Edoardo Pesce (Dogman, Non sono un assassino) as an unlikely trio on the precipice of chaos in an isolated house. Lodovichi directed and developed the story, which was turned into a screenplay by Francesco Agostini and Filippo Gili. Andrea Occhipinti produced.The Guest Room (La Stanza) had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, and went on to make its UK premiere at Grimmfest before screening in Poland at Splat!FilmFest Horror Film Festival.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.