THE GUEST ROOM Exclusive: New Trailer And Poster For Italian Thriller

The morning Stella decides to take her own life, a stranger knocks at her door claiming the guest room he booked for the night. Surprised but charmed by this man who seems to know her very well, Stella decides to let him in. But when Sandro, the man who broke Stella's heart, joins them at home, this odd situation turns immediately into chaos.

The newly minted Canadian distributor, Red Water Entertainment, the genre arm of Indiecan Entertainment is releasing The Guest Room (La Stanza), the Italian thrille directed by Stefano Lodovichi. We have an exclusive for you today; a new trailer and poster for this upcoming release.

The Guest Room (La Stanza) will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting October 25th.