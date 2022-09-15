The GNOMES Are Coming To Fantastic Fest... And Feature Length Cinema
Featuring a wide selection of practical effects and puppetry stunts (courtesy of the Mad Scientists Movement's effects team), it is a wild ride and not one for the squeamish. And it will be playing at the Fantastic Fest next week as part of their Short Fuse program, so if you're there you can check this out for yourself..
But there's more news: Gnomes has also been shown around as an industry proof-of-concept at this year's Cannes festival, and successfully: a feature length film with these nasty critters is now in the planning phase.
To be continued...
