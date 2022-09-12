THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA: TITANS: Shudder Announces First Spin-Off of Popular Drag Competition Series

We knew it was coming, a spin-off series from The Boulet Brothers and Shudder. Here it is, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans!

Titans will be a ten-episode competition series which will bring back popular contestants from the previous seasons of the show. Contestants will compete in a "grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for a one hundred-thousand-dollar grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever “Dragula Titans” crown and title".

An eclectic roster of judges will appear on the new show. They will include horror icons Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Joe Bob Briggs (“Last Drive In”), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) and Barbara Crampton (Reanimator, Jakob’s Wife). Horror contemporaries on the judging panel will include Harvey Guillen, Guillermo in What We Do In The Shadows, Justin Simien, director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film, and David Dastmalchian, star of Dune and Suicide Squad. Finally, adding some flair to the panel are pop/metal star Poppy and drag superstars Alaska and Katya.

The first two episodes of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans will premiere on Shudder (and AMC+) on October 25th. The complete announcement follows.