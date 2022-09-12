THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA: TITANS: Shudder Announces First Spin-Off of Popular Drag Competition Series
We knew it was coming, a spin-off series from The Boulet Brothers and Shudder. Here it is, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans!
Titans will be a ten-episode competition series which will bring back popular contestants from the previous seasons of the show. Contestants will compete in a "grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for a one hundred-thousand-dollar grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever “Dragula Titans” crown and title".
An eclectic roster of judges will appear on the new show. They will include horror icons Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Joe Bob Briggs (“Last Drive In”), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) and Barbara Crampton (Reanimator, Jakob’s Wife). Horror contemporaries on the judging panel will include Harvey Guillen, Guillermo in What We Do In The Shadows, Justin Simien, director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film, and David Dastmalchian, star of Dune and Suicide Squad. Finally, adding some flair to the panel are pop/metal star Poppy and drag superstars Alaska and Katya.
The first two episodes of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans will premiere on Shudder (and AMC+) on October 25th. The complete announcement follows.
“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans”Spin-Off Series AnnouncedNew Series Starring Popular Previous CompetitorsDebuts with a Two-Episode Premiere on October 25 on ShudderGuest Judges to Include Elvira, Harvey Guillen, Justin Simien,David Dastmalchian, Poppy, Alaska, Katya,Joe Bob Briggs, Bonnie Aarons and Barbara CramptonJust in time for the scariest month of the year, drag legends The Boulet Brothers and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today a new spin-off series, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans.” Based on the popular competition reality show “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” the series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, October 25 on Shudder and AMC+ with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly. Key art and new imagery have also been released for the upcoming series.Hosted and created by “horror's new icons" (Fangoria) the Boulet Brothers, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” will be a ten-episode spin-off series starring some of the most popular drag icons from the show’s previous seasons competing in a grand championship of drag artistry and shocking physical challenges for a one hundred-thousand-dollar grand prize, the headlining spot on the upcoming world tour and the first ever “Dragula Titans” crown and title.While fans of the series will feel right at home watching this spin-off, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” offers a new format that promises a haunted mansion full of shocking twists and turns that take place in a brand-new “underworld” set that was built just for the season.“We wanted the show to feel familiar to fans, but we also wanted the set and format to feel elevated from a regular season in order to match the incredible talent of the artists we’ve brought together” says the Boulet Brothers. “There are so many shocking twists and turns this year that the competitors affectionately renamed the show “Gagula” during filming, and we really can’t wait for audiences to see it - this show is truly the most compelling content we’ve created to date.”“The Boulet Brothers and our previous ‘Dragula’ series have attracted a wonderfully passionate, engaged and diverse fanbase and we’re delighted to bring them even more of the content they crave with this next competition series, especially during our biggest, most celebrated month of the year,” said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder.Along with returning fan favorite competitors (to be announced at a later date), there will also be a rotating cast of guest judges from the show’s past and present, including horror icon Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Harvey Guillen (What We Do In The Shadows), Justin Simien (director of Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film), David Dastmalchian (Dune, Suicide Squad), pop metal princess Poppy, drag superstars Alaska and Katya, and horror royalty Joe Bob Briggs (“Last Drive In”), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) and Barbara Crampton (Reanimator, Jakob’s Wife) to name a few, with surprise guests making unannounced appearances along the way.“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” is the first project to be rolled out as part of the duo’s recent multi-project deal with Shudder. Announced via Variety, the partnership will also include a new season in the main “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” series, as well as some other yet to be announced projects.The Boulet Brothers have become the go-to source for horror commentary in the pop culture zeitgeist. The Boulet Brothers are entrepreneurial multi-hyphenates who have their claws in all aspects of their creative projects, be it in the writing, artistic vision, illustration, music production, costume design, logistical coordination or business affairs.From appearing on the cover of legendary magazines like Fangoria & Heavy Metal, to emceeing at high-profile horror conventions, to coverage in Entertainment Weekly, The Onion AV Club, The Advocate, Alternative Press and more, to cultivating a robust and dedicated following via “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” the duo of Dracmorda and Swanthula have and will continue to break boundaries and broaden horizons within both horror and queer communities. The Boulet Brothers appear as key commentators on the recent acclaimed Shudder original series “Behind the Monsters” and also appeared on the streamer’s popular show “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.” Previous seasons of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” can also be seen on Shudder.
