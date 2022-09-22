SPOONFUL OF SUGAR: Shudder Acquires Mercedes Bryce Morgan's Psychological Horror

Shudder have announced that they have acquired the streaming rights for Mercedes Bryce Morgan's psychological horror flick, Spoonful of Sugar. The film will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this coming Saturday.

Millicent is taking a semester off from her studies to concentrate on her thesis about children with severe allergies, which makes her the perfect person to take care of little Johnny, a sickly, mute child who suffers from every allergy under the sun, from nickel to artificial fabric. His overbearing mother, Rebecca, is an accomplished author who is focused on her latest book release, while his dissatisfied father, Jacob, spends sweaty, shirtless days toiling away on a carpentry project in the backyard. Lacking a family of her own and seeking escape from the creepy arrangement she has with a father figure (Austin’s own David Yow of Jesus Lizard fame), Millicent enmeshes herself in the family’s dysfunctional lives — forming a disturbing bond with the young Johnny, carrying on a torrid affair with Jacob, and taking more liberal use of the LSD that she micrordoses as part of a therapeutic regimen. As Johnny’s behavior becomes increasingly violent and Millicent’s disturbing hallucinations grow more prevalent, the threads all converge, threatening to throw Rebecca’s tidy world into chaos. Fantastic Fest page

Shudder, AMC Network's premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, has acquired psychological horror Spoonful of Sugar, ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest later this week. The film will be available exclusively on Shudder in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023. The second feature from director Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Fixation), Spoonful of Sugar is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Blow the Man Down, Homeland), Kat Foster (Gaslit, Jean Claude Van Johnson), Myko Olivier (United States of Al, Menendez: Blood Brothers), Danilo Crovetti and David Yow (I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore, Under the Silver Lake). The film is produced by Vanishing Angle’s (Werewolves Within, Thunder Road) Matt Miller and Natalie Metzger along with Katrina Kudlick (Fixation, Ladyworld). "With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can't wait for Shudder members to take the trip," said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder. Added director Mercedes Bryce Morgan, "AMC Networks’ Shudder is the perfect partner for this movie, and we're so honored to be able to showcase such a unique story. I can't wait for audiences everywhere to dive into the trippy psyches of our characters." In Spoonful of Sugar, a disturbed babysitter experiences a sexual awakening while using LSD to alternatively treat a seemingly “sick” child from a family with dark secrets of their own. The deal was negotiated by Vanishing Angle on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder.

