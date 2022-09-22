Neuchâtel Fantastic Announces Their NIFFF ON TOUR Programme

Our friends at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival have announced the first screenings as part of their NIFF on Tour programme.

The tour kicks off at the EPFL Pavilions in Lausanne, Switzerland, with free screenings of Blaise Harrison's Les Particules and the first Czech sci-fi film, Ikarie X-B1, from Jindrich Polák. Not only are they free but they will also be screened outside on the grounds of the venue.

The National Film Archive of Switzerland is a little north of Lausanne in the city of Penthaz. In October NIFF will be thre to present screenings of Star Wars: Episode IV, A New Hope and Brian de Palma's horror classic Carrie.

You can guess where the The Filmpodium Zürich is located. They will host a program called 50 YEARS OF WOMEN-DIRECTED HORROR FILMS AT THE ZURICH FILMPODIUM. The program includes screenings of the horror anthology A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night: Women Make Horror! and Claire Denis' Trouble Every Day.