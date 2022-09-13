MISSING (SAGASU): Dark Star Pictures And Bloody Disgusting Announce Acquisition of Katayama Shinzo's Crime Thriller

Cool news for fans of Japanese crime thrillers. Katayama Shinzô's crime thriller, Missing, has been picked up by Dark Star Pictures for North American distribution.

Depressed and in debt following the death of his wife, Santoshi (Jiro Sato) tells his young daughter he has found a way out. Pointing to a reward note, he vows to find the infamous serial killer “No Name” (Hiroya Shimizu) and cash in, claiming to have seen the man in the flesh a few days earlier. Kaeda (Aoi Ito) cannot take her aloof father serious. But when he goes missing without a trace, she starts to fear the worst—and must begin looking for him.

Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting have a three-pronged attack planned for Missing. There will be a theatrical release in the U.S. on November 4th, followed by On Demand on November 18th and a Blu-ray release on December 6th.

There is no official trailer from the distribution partners, so we've included another small teaser below the official announcement.