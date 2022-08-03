Sanfic-Morbido Lab 2022: Six New Projects Presented at This Year's Showcase
Last week the six projects participating in this year's Sanfic Morbido Lab, Sanfic’s genre/fantastic film showcase, were announced over at Variety. The showcase is in it's third year and takes place during Sanfic, Santiago Festival Internacional de Cine, during the third week of this month.
Always of particular interest to us is the participation of our friends and family at Grupo Morbido, looking to further grow genre film in the LatAm region.
As pointed out by the article, three of the six projects are set to be directed by female filmmakers; Argentina’s Laura Sánchez Acosta, Spain’s Marta Medina del Valle and French-Spanish screenwriter Elisa Puerto Aubel.
Of personal interest is the participation of my friend, Laura Sanchez Acosta, who brings Caw to the showcase this year. This is the feature length version of her short film from 2019, La Solapa. I had read and anglicized a version of the treatment of this film for her a couple years ago. We really liked what we had read in this rural dark fantasy with key social issues at is core. Laura's been working hard in effects on a tonne of high profile projects since then (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrects of Dumbledore, Death on the Nile, The Last Duel, Enola Holmes, The Old Guard, etc etc etc). She's due to get back behind the camera and make her own magic, not just someone else's.
“’Caw’ is a film in which fantasy and genre are not simply tools to tell and preserve folkloric myths and aboriginal monsters but also expose, criticize and denounces an urgent reality in northeastern Argentina: Kidnapping and human trafficking,” said Sánchez Acosta.“I was raised in Soria, the most depopulated region in Spain, a demographic desert. Many villages are abandoned today. Are we the modern ghosts of these ghost stories?” asks Medina del Valle.Tutors at this year’s Sanfic-Mórbido Lab include Gonzalo Maza, screenwriter of Academy Award winner “A Fantastic Woman.”“This year’s selection is the most robust to date that we’ve had, with titles from the whole of the continent, from the north with Mexico to the south with Brazil, a special emphasis on Chile, and, for the first time, participation from Spain,” commented Grupo Mórbido CEO Pablo Guisa.Guisa added: “50% of the projects are from women, with very interesting names participating from producers André Pereira and Edher Campos, director Cristian Ponce and new talents to discover such as Marta Medina. I’m proud and excited.”
We also see that Brazilian director, Cristian Ponce, director of History of the Occult, has another project being presented at this showcase, A Mother's Embrace (concept art above). Ponce has another project making the market rounds this past year, Hour of the Sorcerer, so fingers crossed for him he can get more than one project moving ahead.
The 3rd Sanfic-Mórbido Lab 2022 lineup:“Caw,” (“Solapa,” Laura Sánchez Acosta, Argentina, Uruguay)Teen Malena plunges deep into the forest to rescue her little sister, kidnapped in the middle of a party by an apparent mythological creature: The Solapa. But, in the forest and the shadows, there are more dangerous monsters than the ones that live in the folktales. A feature-length expansion on Sánchez Acosta’s fest fave short of the same title backed by Argentina’s Cruz del Sur Cine (“Limbo”) and Far Away Cine (“Yésica”) and Uruguay’s Sueko Films (“Reus”).“Lapland,” (“Laponia,” Marta Medina del Valle, Spain)Eva, a young student, Héctor, a topographer who drives a Google Street View Car, and Saturio, a farmer, get involved in a series of mysterious disparitions that have taken place in the same region of Soria, Spain, at different times. What politicians and demographers call the ‘emptied Spain,’ however, could be the result of something deeper and ancestral. It could be the land punishing those who abandon it, the projects’ synopsis runs. A buzzy project from ECAM Madrid Film School alum Medina del Valle, winner of an Academia de Cine residency.“Magic Word,” (“Mundo Mágico,” Cristián Grez Donoso, Chile)Alfredo (65), a former amusement park actor now working at a home for the terminally ill, promises Isidora (8), his friend and leukemia patient, to put on a play to surprise. Violent psychotic episodes lead to Alfredo’s dismissal but don’t dampen his determination stage the play, even if he has to kill to do so. Written by Grez Donoso, who’s also set to direct, “Magic Word” is produced by Majo Einfalt at Chile’s Imaginario Contenidos. “This project delves into the horror of decadence and desolation that have always existed in our society when it comes to the elderly, a forgetfulness of people that more than one of us are afraid of,” Grez Donoso told Variety.“A Mother’s Embrace,” (“Abrazo de Madre,” Cristián Ponce, Brazil)When a major storm hits Rio de Janeiro, Ana and her team of firefighters must evacuate a nursing home at risk of collapsing – but they soon find the mysterious residents in the house have other plans. Ponce’s second live-action feature. “With this project, I seek to continue exploring several themes close to me already developed to a certain extent during ‘The Kirlian Frequency’ and ‘History of the Occult’: Notions of paranoia, religion, existentialism and the construction of identity through our relationship with others,” said Ponce.“Plasma,” (Daniel Aspillaga, Chile)Set up at Chile’s hu+mano production house, a fiction feature film come body horror mockumentary. A flesh sphere with tentacles gravitates across the sky of Valparaíso, generating in its inhabitants an uncontrollable desire for liberation and well-being and genetic modification, they tell a film crew which records the end of the world.“Pups,” (“Cachorros,” Elisa Puerto Aubel, Mexico)Mexicali, on the U.S border: Drought, corruption and cantinas. Zoo vet Clara Vásquez is brought a wolf pup, with whom she connects immediately. Suddenly, strange things happen and terrifying wolves appear wanting to reclaim the pup. The potential feature film debut of Madrid-based Puerto Aubel who penned Sitges “La venganza de Jairo,” backed by “Huesera” producer Edher Campos at Mexico’s Machete Producciones.
