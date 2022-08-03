Sanfic-Morbido Lab 2022: Six New Projects Presented at This Year's Showcase

Last week the six projects participating in this year's Sanfic Morbido Lab, Sanfic’s genre/fantastic film showcase, were announced over at Variety . The showcase is in it's third year and takes place during Sanfic, Santiago Festival Internacional de Cine, during the third week of this month.

Always of particular interest to us is the participation of our friends and family at Grupo Morbido, looking to further grow genre film in the LatAm region.

As pointed out by the article, three of the six projects are set to be directed by female filmmakers; Argentina’s Laura Sánchez Acosta, Spain’s Marta Medina del Valle and French-Spanish screenwriter Elisa Puerto Aubel.

Of personal interest is the participation of my friend, Laura Sanchez Acosta, who brings Caw to the showcase this year. This is the feature length version of her short film from 2019, La Solapa. I had read and anglicized a version of the treatment of this film for her a couple years ago. We really liked what we had read in this rural dark fantasy with key social issues at is core. Laura's been working hard in effects on a tonne of high profile projects since then (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrects of Dumbledore, Death on the Nile, The Last Duel, Enola Holmes, The Old Guard, etc etc etc). She's due to get back behind the camera and make her own magic, not just someone else's.

“’Caw’ is a film in which fantasy and genre are not simply tools to tell and preserve folkloric myths and aboriginal monsters but also expose, criticize and denounces an urgent reality in northeastern Argentina: Kidnapping and human trafficking,” said Sánchez Acosta. “I was raised in Soria, the most depopulated region in Spain, a demographic desert. Many villages are abandoned today. Are we the modern ghosts of these ghost stories?” asks Medina del Valle. Tutors at this year’s Sanfic-Mórbido Lab include Gonzalo Maza, screenwriter of Academy Award winner “A Fantastic Woman.” “This year’s selection is the most robust to date that we’ve had, with titles from the whole of the continent, from the north with Mexico to the south with Brazil, a special emphasis on Chile, and, for the first time, participation from Spain,” commented Grupo Mórbido CEO Pablo Guisa. Guisa added: “50% of the projects are from women, with very interesting names participating from producers André Pereira and Edher Campos, director Cristian Ponce and new talents to discover such as Marta Medina. I’m proud and excited.”

We also see that Brazilian director, Cristian Ponce, director of History of the Occult, has another project being presented at this showcase, A Mother's Embrace (concept art above). Ponce has another project making the market rounds this past year, Hour of the Sorcerer, so fingers crossed for him he can get more than one project moving ahead.