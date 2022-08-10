RAVEN'S HOLLOW Trailer: Early Life of Edgar Allen Poe Told in Gothic Horror, on Shudder This September

Christopher Hatton's gothic horror, Raven's Hollow, is a retelling of the early life of Edgar Allen Poe when he attended West Point. The film will combine history and fiction together for a gothic tale about a group of cadets who go to the town of Raven's Hollow after coming upon an eviscerated man strung upon an odd type of wooden alter.

Raven's Hollow will have its world premiere at Arrow FrightFest in London later this month then Shudder will release it on its streaming service on September 22nd. Shudder have released the trailer for Raven's Hollow this morning. Check it out down below along with a small collection of stills as well.