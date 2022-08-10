RAVEN'S HOLLOW Trailer: Early Life of Edgar Allen Poe Told in Gothic Horror, on Shudder This September
Christopher Hatton's gothic horror, Raven's Hollow, is a retelling of the early life of Edgar Allen Poe when he attended West Point. The film will combine history and fiction together for a gothic tale about a group of cadets who go to the town of Raven's Hollow after coming upon an eviscerated man strung upon an odd type of wooden alter.
Raven's Hollow will have its world premiere at Arrow FrightFest in London later this month then Shudder will release it on its streaming service on September 22nd. Shudder have released the trailer for Raven's Hollow this morning. Check it out down below along with a small collection of stills as well.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, is thrilled to release the trailer for the Shudder Original Raven’s Hollow ahead of the film’s debut on the platform on Thursday, September 22 and upcoming world premiere at the celebrated genre film festival Arrow FrightFest in London on Saturday, August 27. The latest feature from Christopher Hatton, the film is a gothic horror retelling of the life of Edgar Allan Poe and features a cast of breakout British talent comprised of William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Melanie Zanetti (Love and Monsters) and Multi-Award-Winning Actress Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones). The film is available now on Screeners.com.Raven’s Hollow is set in Autumn, 1830. West Point military Cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets on a training exercise in upstate New York come upon a man eviscerated on a bizarre wooden rack. His dying words direct them to a forgotten community, which they believe is guarding sinister secrets. Enthralled by the Innkeeper’s beautiful and mysterious daughter Charlotte and fuelled by the town resident’s refusal to speak to the murder, Poe determines to uncover the truth. Risking his life and more, Poe ultimately comes face to face with the terror that will haunt him forever.A rare film that explores the early days of Poe’s life while serving in the military as a backdrop, Hatton’s film brings together history and fiction to create a truly unique British supernatural period horror rich with dark gothic imagery.Hatton co-wrote alongside Chuck Reeves and the film is produced by Caroline Stern for Canoe Film, as well as Andrejs Ekis for Cinevilla Studios, and Todd Lundbohm and Mark Andrews for 828 Media Capital.
