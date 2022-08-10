MOONCHILD: VISUAL VENGEANCE/Wild Eye Announces Todd Sheets' SoV Werewolf Actioner
Visual Vengeance, the new sister label of Wild Eye Releasing that focuses on special blu-ray releases of micro budget indie genre flicks that were shot on video, has announced their next release.
Todd Sheets' werewolf action flick Moonchild will be getting the special treatment this October. Visual Vengeance doesn't skimp on the extras either, presenting a package that has a slew of extras and goodies.
You also have to appreciate the level of chutzpah on display in the trailer down below. It truly looks like Sheets made the most of the tools he had, and when he ran out of those just kept on going. Moonchild just looks as next level bonkers as micro indies could get back then. Check it out below.
Wild Eye Releasing’s new sister label Visual Vengeance, a collector’s Blu-ray label dedicated to vintage Shot on Video and micro budget genre independents from the 1980s though 2000s, is excited to reveal the next Blu-ray collector edition release for October 2022 to add to its fast-growing catalog of VHS era genre gems.Wild Eye Releasing’s new sister label Visual Vengeance, a collector’s Blu-ray label dedicated to vintage Shot on Video and micro budget genre independents from the 1980s though 2000s, is excited to reveal the next Blu-ray collector edition release for October 2022 to add to its fast-growing catalog of VHS era genre gems.Street Date: October 11, 2022The 1994 shot on video action/ horror epic MOONCHILD (1994)SYNOPSIS: In a dystopian future, political prisoner Jacob Stryker is transformed into a werewolf super soldier by government scientists. He escapes captivity and searches for his son, who may be the messiah, and joins an army of karate kicking rebellion fighters poised to overthrow the United Nations of America. Along the way, Jacob is hunted by a group of cyborg and mutant bounty hunters as he tries to forget the bomb implanted in his stomach that's set to explode in 72 hours. A mind-boggling, sprawling, shot on video horror/ sci-fi/ action/ martial arts epic from SOV fan favorite Todd Sheets (Zombie Bloodbath, Goblin) that is one of the most ambitious and offbeat low budget movies of the VHS era.Info and Select Bonus Features:- First time ever available on Blu-ray- New, director supervised SD master from original tapes- Includes bonus Audio CD of the movie soundtrack- Two new director commentary tracks- Includes the original, alternate VHS cut of Moonchild- Wolf Moon Rising: The Making of Moonchild documentary- Archival behind the scenes cast interviews- Four Page Liner notes by Matt Desiderio- Limited Edition Slipcase by The Dude Designs - FIRST PRESSING ONLY- Collectible Mini-poster- ‘Stick your own’ VHS sticker set- And More
