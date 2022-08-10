MOONCHILD: VISUAL VENGEANCE/Wild Eye Announces Todd Sheets' SoV Werewolf Actioner

Visual Vengeance, the new sister label of Wild Eye Releasing that focuses on special blu-ray releases of micro budget indie genre flicks that were shot on video, has announced their next release.

Todd Sheets' werewolf action flick Moonchild will be getting the special treatment this October. Visual Vengeance doesn't skimp on the extras either, presenting a package that has a slew of extras and goodies.

You also have to appreciate the level of chutzpah on display in the trailer down below. It truly looks like Sheets made the most of the tools he had, and when he ran out of those just kept on going. Moonchild just looks as next level bonkers as micro indies could get back then. Check it out below.