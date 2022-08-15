MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE: Sci-Fi Rom-Com Starring Zosia Mamet And Aristotle Athari Heads Into Post
News of this arrived at the end of last week from a friend of ours, Ted Geoghegan. He, along with another friend to many in our ScreenAnarchy family, Ivy Lam, are co-producers on a sci-fi romantic comedy called Molli & Max in the Future.
MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE is a grounded romantic comedy set in an absurd world. Max believes people change. Molli doesn't. Over the course of ten years, six planets, four dimensions, and one space cult, they prove each other right.
Molli & Max in the Future will be the debut feature film of Michael Lukk Litwak. Litwak earned many accolades and awards for his 2014 short film The Life and Death of Tommy Chaos and Stacey Danger. We've included it down below. The sci-fi rom-com stars Zosia Mamet from HBO's Girls and Aristotle Athari, the first Persian-American cast member on Saturday Night Live.
Mollii & Max in the Future began produciton in July and wrapped up filming last week. From the announcement below it sounds like it was produced mostly in a backlot setting, utilizing the same sort tools that Lucasfilm uses for their Star Wars series. For production nerds Litwak also employed the use of miniatures and Unreal engine for this digital backlot production. It heads into post production now.
Principal photography wraps this weekend on MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE, the feature debut of acclaimed filmmaker Michael Lukk Litwak. The sci-fi romantic comedy, which began filming in New York City on July 18, now moves into post-production.Litwak, best-known for his award-winning 2014 short film The Life and Death of Tommy Chaos and Stacey Danger, has been celebrated by festivals and audiences for his organic melding of dry comedy and modern romance in absurdly fantastic landscapes.MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE is a grounded romantic comedy set in an absurd world. Max believes people change. Molli doesn't. Over the course of ten years, six planets, four dimensions, and one space cult, they prove each other right.In the picture’s title roles are actors Zosia Mamet and Aristotle Athari. Mamet, who starred in six seasons of HBO’s Girls, has been most recently seen in the HBOMax series The Flight Attendant, for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. It was recently announced that Mamet will join the cast of Sony Pictures’ forthcoming Marvel feature Madame Web. She recently guest starred as Louisa May Alcott on Apple TV+'s Dickinson. Athari, who rose to fame as a member of the comedy collaborative Goatface and then recurred on HBO’s Silicon Valley, joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2021, becoming the iconic program’s first male Persian-born featured player. The actor previously won accolades at Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival and appeared in the 2019 Funny or Die murder-mystery reality show The Coop.Rounding out the film’s dynamic cast is Arturo Castro (Broad City), Michael Chernus (Severance), Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Erin Darke (Good Girls Revolt), Grace Kuhlenschmidt (Search Party), stand-up comedian Matteo Lane, and seven-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein (Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!).Employing the same cutting-edge digital tech used to create Disney+’s The Mandalorian, writer/director Litwak has combined detailed miniatures, models, and rear screen projection with immersive LED stages running advanced Unreal Engine software, allowing the filmmaker and his team studio-quality world-building on an independent level – and a vivid, lush futurescape for Molli and Max to trace their relationship through.MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE is a Whiskey Bear Production in association with Senior Post, The Family, and Choreografx. Producing the picture are Ben J. Murphy, Candice Kuwahara, Mallory Schwartz, Michael Lukk Litwak, and Kate Geller, who also acts as Casting Director. Co-Producers are Ted Geoghegan and Ivy Lam, with Zosia Mamet and Aristotle Athari Executive Producing alongside Josh Senior, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Luke Murphy, and Nicole Murphy.
