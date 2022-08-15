MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE: Sci-Fi Rom-Com Starring Zosia Mamet And Aristotle Athari Heads Into Post

News of this arrived at the end of last week from a friend of ours, Ted Geoghegan. He, along with another friend to many in our ScreenAnarchy family, Ivy Lam, are co-producers on a sci-fi romantic comedy called Molli & Max in the Future.

MOLLI & MAX IN THE FUTURE is a grounded romantic comedy set in an absurd world. Max believes people change. Molli doesn't. Over the course of ten years, six planets, four dimensions, and one space cult, they prove each other right.

Molli & Max in the Future will be the debut feature film of Michael Lukk Litwak. Litwak earned many accolades and awards for his 2014 short film The Life and Death of Tommy Chaos and Stacey Danger. We've included it down below. The sci-fi rom-com stars Zosia Mamet from HBO's Girls and Aristotle Athari, the first Persian-American cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Mollii & Max in the Future began produciton in July and wrapped up filming last week. From the announcement below it sounds like it was produced mostly in a backlot setting, utilizing the same sort tools that Lucasfilm uses for their Star Wars series. For production nerds Litwak also employed the use of miniatures and Unreal engine for this digital backlot production. It heads into post production now.