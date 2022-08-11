JAILBREAK's Jimmy Henderson Begins Shooting New Action Film KTV - KILLING TIME VIOLENTLY

This is great news if you're a fan of Jimmy Henderson's action films, Jailbreak and The Prey. Yes, the team is still working on developing the sequel to Jailbreak, but, they're taking a break from that to film another action flick they're calling KTV - Killing Time Violently.

What a cool title. And the promo image envokes a sort of Die Hard vibe and if it is multi-level sort of affair, as the tall building in the background suggests, then a comparison to The Raid will be inescapable.

On his first day of work, Mak, an estranged father gets caught up in a gang raid at a local club. Mak must use his skills as a reformed bar-brawler to find a way out and make it home in time for his son’s birthday.

Henderson is reuniting with his Jailbreak and The Prey star Dara Our, who will not only take the lead in the film but also choreograph all the brawling we expect to happen. Dara Our will be joined by other Jailbreak co-stars Dara Phang, Ros Mony, and Tharoth Sam.

Henderson wrote KTV with his The Prey scribe Kai Miller.