GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY: The Official First Look And Release Date Announced
Rian Johnson struck gold when his mystery murder movie, Knives Out, was released in 2019. It came as no surprise that another film would follow up, the title threw many of us for a loop though. Glass Onion? That's, a thing.
According to Johnson, Blanc's penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film's title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name."I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he says. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, "Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?" The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have its world premiere at TIFF next month. Today Netflix have given everyone their first look at the new chapter in the series of films and a release date, December 23rd. There you go, you're Christmas weekend viewing list already has its first entry.
The first image features Johnson directing Janelle Monáe with some of the amazing Greek landscape as a back drop. The second image features a large portion of the main cast at a dining table in a room of elaborate design and esthetics. Edward Norton and Daniel Craig anchor the table at either side. Left to right is Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Monáe.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere at TIFF and stream globally on Netflix on December 23rd. Theatrical dates will be announced at a later date.
Who hasn’t spent the last few years dreaming of a glorious beach getaway? In 2020, while in lockdown, Academy Award nominated writer and director Rian Johnson decided to take a fantasy vacation – with a killer twist. The result is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which sees detective Benoit Blanc (Golden Globe-nominee Daniel Craig) reprising his role from Knives Out and traveling to the Mediterranean to solve a brand new mystery.If Knives Out was about the murderous ties of flesh and blood, Glass Onion makes a good case for being just as wary of one’s closest friends. When a tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?Johnson describes his casting approach as “throwing a dinner party.” At the table this time around are Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn (Private Life), Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick (The Gray Man), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), with Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead).“You try and invite people that you like,” he says. “But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”Holding them all together is Craig’s philosophically-minded sleuth, whose mouthful of an accent chomps through bluster and subterfuge to tease out those all-important clues. In fact, Johnson teases that Blanc will be getting a little more of the spotlight this time around.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.