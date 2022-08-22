GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY: The Official First Look And Release Date Announced

Rian Johnson struck gold when his mystery murder movie, Knives Out, was released in 2019. It came as no surprise that another film would follow up, the title threw many of us for a loop though. Glass Onion? That's, a thing.

According to Johnson, Blanc's penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film's title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name. "I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he says. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, "Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?" The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will have its world premiere at TIFF next month. Today Netflix have given everyone their first look at the new chapter in the series of films and a release date, December 23rd. There you go, you're Christmas weekend viewing list already has its first entry.

The first image features Johnson directing Janelle Monáe with some of the amazing Greek landscape as a back drop. The second image features a large portion of the main cast at a dining table in a room of elaborate design and esthetics. Edward Norton and Daniel Craig anchor the table at either side. Left to right is Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and Monáe.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere at TIFF and stream globally on Netflix on December 23rd. Theatrical dates will be announced at a later date.