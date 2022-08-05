Blood Window 2022: SPANISH SCREAMINGS Program to Bring Focus to Spanish Genre Projects

Blood Window, part of the larger Ventana Sur co-production market held in Buenos Aires every December, have announced a new program called Spanish Screamings.

Blood Window and other programs within the overall market will host a specific space for the official presentation of projects in development of new Spanish productions, including feature films, series, fiction, animation and fantastic and horror movies.

On Tour is the Spanish Screenings line of work designed to improve and open new opportunities for the Spanish audiovisual industry at international level; it also runs a series of travelling initiatives to achieve the sale and promotion of Spanish audiovisual productions in strategic territories.

Spanish Screenings On Tour 2022 will take place at Ventana Sur (Argentina, 28 November to 2 December 2022), Latin America?s biggest audiovisual market, co-organised by INCAA and the Marché du Film-Festival de Cannes, and a must-attend event on the agenda of professionals from the sector dedicated to international sales, distribution, acquisitions and, of course, production.

This first edition of Spanish Screenings On Tour will represent a notable increase in Spanish presence at the Buenos Aires rendezvous, both with respect to the number of professionals in the delegation and to the quantity and quality of Spanish projects to be presented in its different sections: Spanish Screenings Anímate (Animation!), Spanish Screamings (Blood Window), Spanish Screenings Perspectives (Punto Género), Spanish Screenings Series (SoloSerieS)

Spanish Screenings On Tour will also act as a showcase for content which is either complete or at the post-production stage, one of the areas holding greatest relevance in the project associated to the premises of Spanish Screenings Content and which aims to provide a space for the diversity of Spanish works. Central here are proposals to achieve the international promotion of Works-in-Progress (WiPs) and to encourage the purchase of the rights of Spanish films with a view to the production of remakes in other territories, with the accent on the possibility of presenting as Market Premieres the most recent films setting out here on their international tour of the film and audiovisual market circuit.