ASTONISHING TALES OF TERROR: ROCKTAPUSSY! Black Fawn Acquire Home Video Rights For Canadian Action Horror

Here's a cheeky one for you. Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution have announced that they have acquired the Canadian home video rights for the horror-adventure-comedy Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktapussy!

Produced by the husband-and-wife team of Brigitte Kingsley and Andrew Cymek she also stars in the film while he wrote and directed it. By all appearances it would appear to be on brand with the couple's Dark Rising series from '07 to '14 and a palate cleanser for all those hallmark-esque films they made between then and now. A reminder that the couple have a naughty side.

There is a gallery of images below, including a fun throwback sleeve design for the upcoming release. There will be a trailer coming soon. Keep an eye out for that.