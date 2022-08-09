ASTONISHING TALES OF TERROR: ROCKTAPUSSY! Black Fawn Acquire Home Video Rights For Canadian Action Horror
Here's a cheeky one for you. Our friends at Black Fawn Distribution have announced that they have acquired the Canadian home video rights for the horror-adventure-comedy Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktapussy!
Produced by the husband-and-wife team of Brigitte Kingsley and Andrew Cymek she also stars in the film while he wrote and directed it. By all appearances it would appear to be on brand with the couple's Dark Rising series from '07 to '14 and a palate cleanser for all those hallmark-esque films they made between then and now. A reminder that the couple have a naughty side.
There is a gallery of images below, including a fun throwback sleeve design for the upcoming release. There will be a trailer coming soon. Keep an eye out for that.
Black Fawn Distribution has acquired the Canadian home video rights for the new film Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktapussy! The horror-adventure-comedy is set for release this fall. A first look at the film and its stunning new poster have just been unveiled. The film will receive an exclusive VHS retro-designed slipcase along with reversible cover art as part of its Blu-ray release.Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktapussy! is a plucky, provocative, action-horror hybrid that combines the classic fun of a tomb raiding adventure with the cosmic horror of a creature feature. Brigitte Kingsley (Dark Rising) stars as an intrepid reporter with a take-no-guff attitude, whose pursuit of the truth only leads her to trouble. In the tradition of rowdy adventure comedies and campy grindhouse horror, Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktapussy! is directed by Andrew Cymek (Night Cries) and produced by the husband-and-wife team of Kingsley and Cymek."Having the opportunity to shoot Astonishing Tales of Terror with this talented cast and crew has been one of the most memorable journeys of my career,” states star, producer, and Good Soldier Films’ CEO Brigitte Kingsley. “Andrew built this incredible world for us to play in and gave us an experience we will all treasure forever. The thing I love most about this film is that it can be experienced in different ways. It’s a wild ride full of monsters, adventure, and fun!”In addition to Black Fawn Distribution’s acquisition, Nicely Entertainment will oversee the film’s release in the United States as the company expands into the genre film arena. The Blu-ray will also include a special Behind-The-Scenes Featurette on the making of the film.“Astonishing Tales of Terror is a really unique flick,” explains Black Fawn Distribution’s Sales Manager CF Benner. “It’s got a great ensemble cast and it’s filled with tongue-in-cheek references to classic genre films. As soon as Brigitte and Andrew brought the project to us, we knew it was unlike anything else we had in our catalog and their uncompromising dedication to the project was something truly special.”Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktapussy! follows a group of everyday heroes after they unwittingly awaken an ancient monster. When intrepid reporter Hunter Hazelton (Brigitte Kingsley) bumps into down-on-his-luck miner Carey Barnes (Landy Cannon), the duo join a rag-tag bunch of survivors as they attempt to fend off mind-controlled zombies, possessed medieval knights, and a gigantic demonic demigod: The Rocktapus! Starring Brigitte Kingsley (Dark Rising) and directed by Andrew Cymek (Medium Raw, Night Cries), Astonishing Tales of Terror proves that there’s always time for one last great adventure!Astonishing Tales of Terror: Rocktapussy! stars Brigitte Kingsley (Dark Rising), Landy Cannon (Dark Rising), Sara Mitich (Star Trek: Discovery), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Star Trek: Discovery), Troy Blundell (Killjoys), Art Hindle (Black Christmas), David Calderisi (Earth: Final Conflict), Winny Clarke (The Door), and Alys Crocker (The Door). The film was directed by Andrew Cymek (Medium Raw, Night Cries) and produced by Brigitte Kingsley (Dark Rising) and Cymek through their production company Good Soldier Films.
