WITCH GAME (JUEGO DE BRUJAS): New Fantasy Horror Film From LEGIONS' Fabian Forte Heads Into Post
Fabian Forte's recent film Legions played at Fantasia this past weekend and was just picked up by XYZ Films for distribution. But enough about that film, we've got news on his next one as it's heading into post.
The new film is Juego de brujas, or Witch Game en ingles. While it appears to be not as grounded in Argentine folklore as its predecessor it nonetheless looks like it fully embraces some strong fantastical elements.
Mara is a teenager, lover of the esoteric and fantasy, who on her birthday receives a gift, a virtual game that will lead her to live a magical and dangerous experience.
Fabian sent along a small selection of stills. It is also good to see the go-to creepy arm is back for more action in this one. More on Juego de brujas (Witch Game) as it becomes available.
Witch Game is a fantastic genre movie, with doses of terror, designed for teenager and adult audiences who love fantasy and genre films.Mara is a teenager, lover of the esoteric and fantasy, who on her birthday receives a gift, a virtual game that will lead her to live a magical and dangerous experience.The film was directed and written by Fabian Forte. It is produced by Wit productions, Gabriel Lahaye and Hernan Findling.Fabian participated in the Marche du Film Cannes 2022 through Blood Window. The film is in the post-production stage. The premiere and a tour of the genre festival circuit are in the works.The cast consists of Lourdes Mansilla (Mara), Ezequiel Rodriguez, Virginia Lombardo, Natalia Grinberg, Alexia Moyano, Martin Borisenko, Sebastian Sinnott and Denise Barbara.Within the technical team there was Juan Valle acting as the art director, Nicolas Gorla was the director of photography, Pablo Isola is working on the sound post and Eric Kuschevatzky will handle the music of the film.Director's StatementThe film is a fantasy tale, where the loss of innocence, magic and faith are the central axes of the story. Everything can happen within the rules of the game, and the protagonist must overcome various obstacles, her own convictions and beliefs, to recover her family.
