WITCH GAME (JUEGO DE BRUJAS): New Fantasy Horror Film From LEGIONS' Fabian Forte Heads Into Post

Legions played at Fantasia this past weekend and was Fabian Forte's recent filmplayed at Fantasia this past weekend and was just picked up by XYZ Films for distribution . But enough about that film, we've got news on his next one as it's heading into post.

The new film is Juego de brujas, or Witch Game en ingles. While it appears to be not as grounded in Argentine folklore as its predecessor it nonetheless looks like it fully embraces some strong fantastical elements.

Mara is a teenager, lover of the esoteric and fantasy, who on her birthday receives a gift, a virtual game that will lead her to live a magical and dangerous experience.

Fabian sent along a small selection of stills. It is also good to see the go-to creepy arm is back for more action in this one. More on Juego de brujas (Witch Game) as it becomes available.