DAY SHIFT: Official Trailer And Key Art For Netflix's Action Horror Comedy Where Jamie Foxx Fights Vampires

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

The official trailer and key art were dropped for JJ Perry's horror action comedy flick, Day Shift, which stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and David Franco.

By now we've all accepted that Netflix original films can be hit or miss, but you know what, we kind of like what we're seeing here. The action looks good, with camera work that compliments it rather than disguises any shortcomings. The jokes hit. The gore and the violence looks top shelf as well. Could be a hit.

Oh. And Adkins. Scott - fucking - Adkins is in it. We don't know how big his role is, we don't know how long he's in it, but we're already watching it just for him. Like, we'll be disappointed if it's Donnie Yean Blade 2 bad, but we'd be there just for him even if it looked like this one was going to blow chunks.

Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins and Zion Broadnax. It streams on Netflix on Friday, August 12th.