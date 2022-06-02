Cannes Coverage Festival Reviews Festival Features Zombie Movies Trailers

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
South African Horrorfest 2022: Cape Town Horror Film Festival Extends Submission Deadline
Hey, filmmakers! Our friends at South African Horrorfest have extended their deadline for submissions for this year's film festival and halloween event. 
 
Horrorfest will be hosting their 18th edition this year with in person screenings in Cape Town. There will also be a virtual componant for those outside of the Cape Town area, including the possibility of international access. Cool. 
 
Check the links below!
 
The 18th annual South African HORRORFEST Film Festival & Halloween Event will run across 26 October - 6 November 2022 (with both in-person cinema screenings in Cape Town, and virtual on-line shows, including possible options for international viewer access).
 
As the Horror movie premiere location of choice on the African continent for international productions, the SA Horrorfest has proven itself to be a contender, selected as one of 
 
 
 
The 2022 final extended movie submission deadline for feature- and short films is coming up July 1st. 
 
