LIGHTYEAR: Buzz Has a Case of The Staredowns in Dolby Poster

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

Lightyear, from Disney and Pixar. Dolby Cinema tickets are now on sale for the hotly anticipated animated film. With the announcement of ticket sales we also have the poster for the Dolby Cinema release.

The poster is simply an image of Buzz Lightyear's face. It's a catchlight image, where only his eyes are illuminated. He stares off, with grim determination, into adventure. "To infinity... and beyond" if you will.

Because this is a sci-fi animated adventure at its core if you wanted to call it the Shatner Light we wouldn't correct you either.

Lightyear takes off in Dolby Cinemas on June 17th.