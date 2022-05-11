WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: SCARS Exclusive: Your First Look at The Poster And Key Stills

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, wherever you may be... we have your first look at Nicolas Onetti's upcoming horror flick, What The Waters Left Behind: Scars, the sequel to his 2017 flick. We're headed back to Epecuén, Argentina, and the blood will flow!

An Anglo-American indie rock band winds up stranded in Epecuén, where their internal conflicts and the bad luck of their tour quickly lose importance before the hell that awaits them.

We got a call from Nico at the beginning of this week, letting us know that Scars is in its final week of post production. With plans to premiere the new film on the festival cricuit later this year its time to get the promotion train rolling. We have your first look at the poster and a selection of exclusive stills to share with you.

Addendum: Nicolas just let us know that the trailer will premiere at Marche du Film during the Blood Window Showcase on May 20th. Expect to see it here shortly after.

Two of his stars from Abrakadabra, Maria Eugenia Rigon y German Baudino, star in this sequel. Maria is in the second picture with Onetti, German is down in the eigth. By then end of the gallery you will see that it looks like my friend Maria is not going to fare well in this one. Shit.

We recognize Clara Kovacic in the poster. We saw them as recently as the wrap around story in the Chilean anthology APPS. Magui Bravi has featured in a number of Black Mandala Films projects: The 100 Candle Game and The Shape of the Woods. Scars also has two returning stars from the first film, Chucho Fernandez y Paula Brasca. It also stars Agustin Olcese (The Red Book Ritual and The 100 Candles Game), Juan Pablo Bishel, Matias Desiderio (El último zombi) with Mario Alarcon and David Michigan.

Everything is in the gallery below. Stay tuned for more news as it happens.