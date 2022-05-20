THE SMOKE MASTER: Check Out This New Trailer and Poster For The Brazilian Stoner Action Comedy

Check out the brand new poster and trailer for the stoner comedy martial arts spectacular that is The Smoke Master.

Two brothers and a fistful of friends have to face the Chinese mafia three generations revenge. Counting on The Smoke Master and his unique Cannabis fighting style, they stand a chance.

This Brazilian stoned Kung-Fu movie from writers and directors Andre Sigwalt and Augusto Soares recently played back home at Fantaspoa. This week it is being presented during Marche du Film by our friends at Raven Banner.

They have cut a new trailer and made a new poster for the occasion.

The Smoke Master stars Daniel Rocha, Tony Lee, Ravel Andrade and Yasmin Thin Qi.